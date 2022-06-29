As the furor continues from the overturning of Roe v. Wade and the onset of Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, it is timely to reflect as the nation moves into the vortex.
We are reminded that the Supreme Court has always been a political institution, never simply a neutral arbiter of what the Constitution and the law require. This should be expected, after all, from a court that only hears the most difficult cases, which all lower courts have already considered without final disposition. If the law were clear and definitive, the Supreme Court would have almost no cases. From John Marshall to John Roberts, through slavery, the New Deal and the modern civil rights era, the court has always responded to political tides.
One of the court’s main institutional strategies for coping with intensely political issues has been to limit its decisions so they have the narrowest impacts, allowing future courts to reconsider, except in cases involving the expansion of individual rights. In Dobbs, as Chief Justice Roberts argued, it could have upheld the restrictive Mississippi statute without nullifying Roe. But the court failed to do this and, arguably for the first time in history, eliminated what had been regarded as a human right for more than half a century. In the foreseeable future, after its gun control and abortion decisions, many will see the court not so much as a firm supporter of individual rights and liberties, but more as a zealous “originalist” defender of the status quo ante.
Nearly all polls have consistently shown a decided majority opposed to overturning Roe, so what will be the longer term impact on the stature of the court? This may have ramifications on another court responsibility — its role as defender of our federal system where its decisions settle disputes between the states by resolving differing, often conflicting policies. Interstate disputes over Dobbs now appear to be much more intractable.
The fall of Roe was a political result of more than 50 years of determined organizing, mobilizing and advocating by pro-life anti-abortion forces. Their political skills and persistence were extraordinary. Overturning or significantly mitigating Dobbs will require a similarly skillful, protracted political campaign, not a legalistic, judicial one. Surely that lesson has been learned. Surely it would be foolish to rely on a judicial reversal.
In the meantime, emotional appeals will increase as Dobbs opposition mounts. There will be stories of the consequences of rape and incest. Maternal health will be extensively analyzed. Gynecologists and obstetricians will frequent the news talk shows as immunologists and virologists did during the COVID era. Some will cringe recalling the horrors of “back alley” abortions before Roe. Perhaps most disturbing will be claims of racism based on the unpleasant reality that women of color are more likely to have abortions and less likely to be able to afford the additional cost of much less available medical treatment. Alarm will grow from homosexuals and trans people and bisexuals over threats to extend the anti-privacy rights logic of Dobbs. States will battle over the application of Dobbs to contraceptives and medically induced abortions. Many will follow how hard Dobbs supporters work for greater funding for maternal and infant child care, adoption programs, pre-school training and parental leave expansion.
Greater attention will be given to the impact of Roe-Dobbs on this fall’s elections, although collective memories can be short and other issues may prevail.