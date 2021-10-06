Even discounting American fondness for exaggerated political insults, hyperbole and outrage, we are experiencing rather dismal times that degrade and endanger our democracy. Consider these distortions, misconceptions and outright lies:
The 2020 election was stolen, and Trump actually won. (Corollary: The former president will return to the White House before 2024 — a constitutionally impossible feat.)
The biggest outright lie of all. The fact is no evidence substantiates electoral corruption or errors sufficient to change any state’s presidential outcome. More than 60 court cases, the federal election integrity agency (Cybersecurity & Infrastructure Security Agency), the attorney general appointed by the former president, the Republican Senate majority leader and senatorial supporters found no evidence of significant voting fraud. Nonetheless, far too many shamefully ignore and reject the legitimate election outcome, supporting a farcical charade in Arizona with more looming elsewhere.
Biden lost Afghanistan. (Corollary: Allies have now lost confidence in American resolve.)
We never “won” Afghanistan. If Afghanistan was “lost,” it happened 20 years ago when we committed to desultory “nation building” in this “graveyard of empires” and then reduced that commitment to move more troops and resources into Iraq and Syria. Our Afghan campaign continued through four unenthusiastic presidents, with the final two committing to ending it and the current president finally doing it.
The departure most certainly was not done well and merits significant criticism. No one foresaw such a sudden and complete collapse of the Afghan government. Volumes will be written about our intelligence performance. Little was learned from our Vietnam failures. Little has also been heard from our allies, except complaints about not being consulted.
The brutal undeniable truth is that neither our allies, nor our Afghan partners nor the American people were willing to continue.
COVID vaccines and masks are ineffective and dangerous; mandating them violates our freedoms. (Corollary: Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin will save us.)
The most chilling version of this argument: “I would rather have COVID than get the vaccine.” This absurdly tragic view disregards qualified epidemiologists, public health professionals, pediatricians and other medical experts. The delta variant has created a “pandemic of the unvaccinated,” with more than 90% of COVID hospitalizations now from unvaccinated individuals. Some breakthrough infections have hit vaccinated individuals, but they tend to be mild, with few serious complications. COVID vaccines continue the vaccine miracles from smallpox to polio. Most sinister is that COVID anti-vaxxers would leave a vulnerable population to breed new vaccine resistant variants. Those denying mask efficacy should ask the doctors, dentists and nurses wearing them. Mandated vaccinations and masks violate freedom no more than mandated seat belts, which have saved countless lives, including mine.
Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin? Medical authorities see no COVID efficacy but instead real dangers.
USA has become a socialist country. (Corollary: Democrats are all socialists.)
A simplistic, distorted view of socialism (and Democrats). Without reviewing centuries of experience and untold economists and political philosophers, consider a gentle rebuttal. Government funding and even government administration do not equal socialism. Social Security and Medicare are not socialism any more than government-financed highways. And even nations providing far more government support to their citizens (e.g. Sweden, Germany and Japan) unquestionably offer growth and prosperity in free societies.
Democracy demands facts and truth. Simply but profoundly it demands at least historical understanding, rational analysis, reliance on professional expert judgments and more balanced non-social media information sources.