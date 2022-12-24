In its Dec. 14 editorial, the Herald-Dispatch rightly urges the West Virginia Legislature to give close attention to the wise advice of state Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts in his Dec. 5 remarks to the Rotary Club of Huntington. His long, impressive career as a leader of the state and local business communities gives him great insight into the opportunities and challenges facing this beautiful state and its people.
As he observes, our state has great potential for economic development and jobs growth with its central geographic location, abundant natural and human resources and its willingness to adopt tax reform and other regulations and policies conducive to growth. Recent corporate decisions to expand to the Mountain State testify to that potential. But more is needed faster. The facts remain that we have a long-declining, increasingly elderly population with low education levels. Our state growth rates compare poorly with those of our neighbors. Correcting and reversing those trends must indeed take precedence over “social media divisive issues.”
Quintessential to a thriving economy anywhere are workforce diversity and quality. When growing companies seek locations for new plants and new workers, they certainly place great emphasis on the capabilities of the present and future workforce. Far too often, West Virginia falls short in the intense competition for those relocating businesses. Here are two necessary corrective approaches. One is to give the highest possible priority to increasing the resources we devote to public education — elementary, secondary and college. For far too long, we have seen our best teachers attracted to other states and our best students and graduates leaving West Virginia for greater opportunities elsewhere. This must be reversed. We can make no more worthwhile investment than in the education of our children and training of our workers. In his Rotary remarks, Mr. Roberts noted the powerfully positive impact on North Carolina of visionary state and local political leadership committed for decades to supporting pubic education.
The second initiative should be to attract more talented, ambitious legal immigrants not just from other states but from other nations. More than a century ago, West Virginia’s economic growth was fueled by thousands of workers, entrepreneurs and professionals we actively recruited from other countries. It is past time to revive that approach. How powerful a positive impact on our West Virginia hills and valleys, our towns and cities, could be made by desperately determined refugees and immigrants from around the world facing deprivation and suffering. Ukraine comes first to mind currently as a source of ambition and talent, but there are many other examples in Asia, Africa and South America. Such an international recruitment effort would certainly be daunting, but with widespread support from those proud West Virginians who have made the trek successfully, it can be done. It must be done.
Finally, to reinforce one of Mr. Roberts’ major points, the Legislature must focus intensively on our state economy and not succumb to extraneous social media issues that split and divide us. As much as some may be troubled by social, sexual, racial and religious issues, we must not let ourselves and our state be defined by them. If we do, we are truly lost.
