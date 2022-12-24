The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

In its Dec. 14 editorial, the Herald-Dispatch rightly urges the West Virginia Legislature to give close attention to the wise advice of state Chamber of Commerce President Steve Roberts in his Dec. 5 remarks to the Rotary Club of Huntington. His long, impressive career as a leader of the state and local business communities gives him great insight into the opportunities and challenges facing this beautiful state and its people.

As he observes, our state has great potential for economic development and jobs growth with its central geographic location, abundant natural and human resources and its willingness to adopt tax reform and other regulations and policies conducive to growth. Recent corporate decisions to expand to the Mountain State testify to that potential. But more is needed faster. The facts remain that we have a long-declining, increasingly elderly population with low education levels. Our state growth rates compare poorly with those of our neighbors. Correcting and reversing those trends must indeed take precedence over “social media divisive issues.”

Aubrey King is a Huntington resident.

