While the incumbent president continues to resist a meaningful transition, it is not too soon to reflect on some lessons from our 2020 national political experience.
Mr. Trump has always been and leaves office as a minority president. Never has he been supported by a majority of voters. He lost the national popular vote in 2016 and in 2020 lost by more than five and a half million votes, one of the largest margins in history, significantly underperforming his party.
Mr. Trump retains the intense support of a significant Republican base. This means an often bitterly divided nation will remain. His questioning the legitimacy of the election will embolden his core supporters to resist future government actions.
Mr. Trump has little regard for historic, democratic norms and established political institutions and processes. Throughout the past four years, for example, he has dismissed congressional and judicial checks and balances and currently, he spurns a smooth transition that would be especially beneficial to the nation during a pandemic crisis as lost lives mount.
Mr. Trump lost mainly for two reasons: (a) his personal morals and character, demonstrated by a fondness for personal vilification of critics and repeated, flagrant exaggeration and dishonesty, and (b) the perceived failure of his administration to respond adequately to the COVID-19 pandemic. Perhaps his character “is what it is” but ironically, a strong strategic response to a pandemic he repeatedly dismissed or ignored might have saved his presidency.
Mr. Trump’s frequent disregard and outright impugning of expert, scientific advice will weaken popular support for essential action on issues from coronavirus vaccinations to environmental threats.
Republicans are now confronted by an existential dilemma: whether to appeal to the majority of voters who disapprove of Mr. Trump and risk alienating his fervent base or try to appease those supporters and risk alienating the larger electoral majority.
Mr. Biden will face the most daunting presidential challenges since Franklin Roosevelt in 1932, and he will not have Roosevelt’s overwhelming party support in Congress. It will be a supreme test of his ability to “work across the aisle” and cultivate bipartisan support.
Democrats mistakenly believed that Mr. Trump’s unpopularity would damage Republican candidates elsewhere, not realizing that charges of “economic jeopardy,” “socialism,” “pro abortion,” “Second Amendment” and “law and order” would resonate with so many voters.
Steps taken by the government to thwart Russian and other foreign efforts to influence the election were effective.
Traditional U.S. allies abroad are relieved to have friendlier, more reliable and predictable presidential leadership, while some erstwhile allies such as Israel, Brazil, and Saudi Arabia must recalculate.
The longer Mr. Trump denies the legitimate 2020 outcome and blocks a smooth transition, the worse may be the impact on his personal fortune, his party and, tragically, the nation.
Mail voting will become increasingly popular since 2020 confirmed previous state experiences that it can be done safely, conveniently and efficiently while significantly increasing participation.
For some time, congressional attention will focus on Democrats investigating allegations of Trump scandals while Republicans obstruct and delay.
Mr. Trump will try very hard to remain a political force for the next four years.
The 2024 battle has begun.