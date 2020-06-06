Two years ago my wife and I retired to Huntington after more than fifty years away. She is a native Huntingtonian while I was a child of the southern coal fields, who met while students at Marshall.
Over the years, we visited all fifty states and a number of foreign countries, although we often returned here for family or Marshall events. Now we have returned home to stay.
Some friends have asked, “Why Huntington?” Why settle in this little known town in a small state struggling with many problems? Following are a few reasons:
First are the people. Huntington is a warm and welcoming community. Although many families have been here for generations, it is most definitely not a closed society but remains instead an open small town. New friends have welcomed us into their homes and we have been invited to play leadership roles in local civic and charitable organizations. No one need remain a stranger here for long.
Next is the location. Within a day’s drive of half the nation’s population, it is a beautiful city located between the ancient Appalachians and an historic river. Crossing its majestic expanse recalls that hauntingly beautiful ballad, “On the Banks of the Ohio.” Vistas of the southern hills reveal panoramic city views.
And then, there are the trees. Huntington is truly a city of trees, lining broad, well-planned parallel avenues and streets. Four seasons show all the glories of our trees, from autumn colors to winter snowfalls to the lush blooms of spring and summer. Of course, the crown jewel of this city of trees is Ritter Park, as attractive and popular as any public park anywhere. Overlooking it all, the Museum of Art has a deserved reputation for quality.
It is a city of churches, as a leisurely drive downtown and nearby will confirm. Distinctive architecture and distinctive faiths provide beauty, character and inspiration.
For a city this size, Huntington has exceptional cultural, educational and medical institutions. For these, the community is most indebted to Marshall. When I was a student more than half a century ago, the Marshall footprint was smaller and Huntington, then the largest city in the state, was the greater partner. Now the roles are reversed.
No university and town are more closely bonded, especially since the tragedy of 1970. From academic and research programs to sports to the Artist Series to stimulating public lectures to the medical school, Marshall defines and inspires this community. Whether students or neighbors, we all benefit from Marshall.
As elsewhere, there are formidable challenges. We obviously need a larger, more diverse economic base and better transportation connections. Too many talented Marshall graduates leave town. Too many impressive but dilapidated residential and commercial structures beg for repair and renovation. (Could there be a synergistic strategy combining the unused housing stock, new businesses and new Marshall graduates?). With an unattractive floodwall, we have not taken full advantage of the riverfront retail and entertainment potential.
In balance, however, the future of Huntington is bright. Local business and political leadership appears strong, as evidenced by national recognition for community development and the impressive ongoing work to cope with local problems such as obesity and opioid abuse. As the pandemic has sadly dramatized some disadvantages of large, dense urban areas, the appeal of vibrant, smaller cities like Huntington, where diversity is cherished, should grow.
In these trying times, a case can be made that Huntington is on the verge of greatness, that its best days lie before it.