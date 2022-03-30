On March 16, the governor of Ohio convened an extraordinary state summit to consider what should and could be done to alleviate the enormous suffering of the people of Ukraine. Faith leaders, businesspeople, educators, health care professionals and others met with political leaders to develop a plan for Ohio to help even a small portion of the millions of refugees fleeing terror, disaster and death.
The Ohio Summit on Ukrainian Refugees considered how to facilitate the transition from refugee status to healthy citizen for those refugees so they can contribute to a free society. What can be done by churches, synagogues and other places of worship? What can be done by schools to welcome children who are strangers in a strange land? What can be done by government to overcome bureaucratic obstacles? What can be done by public and private social welfare agencies? What positive role can be played by community and civic organizations? What can be done by businesses to provide training and jobs? How can the state best collaborate with the federal government to reduce immigration barriers? What should the state government do?
Ohio has a long history of welcoming immigrants. From Germans in Cincinnati to East Europeans in Cleveland and all racial and ethnic groups in between, they have played vital roles in factories, stores, hospitals, farms and schools. New arrivals from Ukraine will be welcomed and supported by compatriots who have traveled the same roads facing the same hardships.
As Ohio’s smaller, next-door Appalachian neighbor, West Virginia also has a long history of relying on immigrants to mine our coal, work our factories, heal our sick, teach our children and even preach to the unwashed. But while Ohio has grown and prospered over the decades, the Mountain State has lost population for nearly three quarters of a century as mines and factories have closed and our best and brightest have moved elsewhere. Companies looking to relocate look askance at areas where the population is older and less educated and skilled.
More than 3.5 million Ukrainians are fleeing an unspeakably cruel and brutal, even barbaric, tragedy. They need our help. But more than for Ohio or nearly any other state those refugees have much to offer West Virginia in return. We, perhaps more than any state, need their talents and skills, their ambition and entrepreneurship, their devotion to family and friends.
So what is our state doing to anticipate, plan, recruit and welcome these desperate refugees? How are we consulting with the federal agencies? In a word, West Virginia is doing ... nothing. While gratifying to hear state officials declare that refugees are welcome, visionary leadership leading to action-oriented solutions has been absent.
If more is happening behind the scenes, it must be far behind, but little is now evident. The West Virginia Interfaith Refugee Ministry solicits support and welcomes refugees but with meager resources. Where is the governor’s summit or commission or task force or special legislative session or emergency program of any type?
This could be an opportunity for collaboration and cooperation between Ohio and West Virginia (and other states) and perhaps as an early initiative of the commendable burgeoning partnership between Huntington and Charleston.
When future historians and philosophers judge our actions or inactions, how will they rate West Virginia and its response to those who not only desperately need us but can remarkably help us?