Once again we are confronted by the stark reality of a collapsing West Virginia population. Two articles and a letter in The Herald-Dispatch on April 28 are relevant.
Jim Ross dissects the loss of one of our three seats in the U.S. House of Representatives in comparison to other states also losing representatives. We once had six representatives and now will have two. John D. Palmer recognizes demographic reality but holds out some hope for an influx from other states of remote workers attracted by our natural beauty and outdoor recreation opportunities. In his letter, Monty Fowler excoriates the West Virginia Legislature for its questionable policy actions.
Without disagreeing, let me reinforce and expand their points with a final recommendation. First, three distressing facts: 1. Our state is the only one with a smaller population today than in 1950. 2. No other state had a population loss as great (3.2%) over the last decade. 3. No other state has ever lost two-thirds of its representation in the House of Representatives. These simple facts — these trends extending more than seven decades — should be causing high-decibel alarm bells to go off in Charleston and throughout the state. They suggest a failing state and inept state political leadership that has recently actually supported policies likely to worsen our plight.
To be sure, there are positives. The state has handled COVID-19 better than most. From the onset of the pandemic, the governor responded aggressively and effectively, although we have fallen behind in our vaccination rates. Our state park system is superior. As Mr. Palmer points out, outdoor recreation enthusiasts find much to like here. Our people are hard-working, warm, friendly and hospitable. Our small towns and cities are ready to welcome and eager to please. Yet our state continues to shrink.
While there is no single strategy that works for all states at all times, it seems clear that a diversified economy that provides quality job opportunities requires an open, tolerant, well-educated, technically competent and technologically connected workforce. When Apple announces a new 3,000-employee facility, it chooses the Research Triangle, which meets those requirements. Yet our state cuts the budgets of our two leading universities and diminishes public education in pursuit of the chimera of charter schools.
As for tolerance, what do LGBTQ individuals and their families and friends think of a state that punishes transgender youth? As for connectedness, while some advances are coming in our very limited broadband network, much more is needed much faster. Regarding diversification, as coal employment continues its decades-long fall, our legislature dismisses an economic development program for coalfield communities that have become virtual ghost towns.
Our highest priority must be reversing our population decline. The governor’s income tax reduction proposal may have been well-intentioned, but as Mr. Fowler observes, it was really just an ill-conceived “If you cut their taxes they will come” notion of economic development. We need an approach both more comprehensive and more focused.
Gov. Jim Justice should appoint a commission on reversing the decline, composed of professional, academic and community leaders to make recommendations on all aspects of this issue, including, but not limited to, infrastructure, education, technology diversity, taxes and marketing our wonderful state to the world. This commission should report before the next regular legislative session. Then let the whole state respond and act.