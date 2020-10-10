While technically just one state since its creation in 1863, the West Virginia of 2020 seems more like two separate sovereignties due to the large gap that exists between truth and reality.
Today, there are competing narratives about West Virginia’s direction, and this difference of opinion has contributed to a failure to meet the needs of our citizens. These differences have been amplified during the COVID-19 pandemic, as Gov. Jim Justice and the Republican majority fail to utilize $1.25 billion in relief from the federal government through the CARES Act. The governor has given some of this money to strip club owners, while small businesses in our state who have yet to see a penny continue to struggle.
If you were to believe our governor, you’d think we’re living in a state that’s thriving, where everyone has a good-paying job, where the roads are free of potholes, and all walks of life are welcome. But the real West Virginia is one in which the roads are crumbling along with the lives of many of our citizens. A state is not thriving when 57,516 people have left it in the past five years. It’s not thriving when families are crippled by the opioid epidemic and the attorney general sells them out for pennies on the dollar. It’s not thriving when its infrastructure needs significant upgrades in all 55 counties. And a state is certainly not thriving when 1 out of 5 kids in West Virginia goes hungry at the same time Republican legislative leaders are giving coal barons $60 million tax breaks.
In the Republicans’ make-believe West Virginia, out-of-state corporations are going to come and magically save us all. But in the real Mountain State, we need for government leaders to stop bowing down to corporate interests and instead put the people first.
I’ve spent a great deal of time lately at the state Capitol. My experience there has convinced me that a Democratic governor and majority would bring with it a focus on the kitchen-table issues that matter most to West Virginians, like substantial investments in our infrastructure and public education, fighting corruption in politics, standing up for unions, and solving the opioid epidemic that’s ravaging the state.
It would mean a West Virginia where everyone is welcome. It would mean an innovative legislature that would consider new revenues like cannabis which could also help fight the opioid epidemic. It would mean addressing our shortage of teachers and nurses, instead of chasing them away.
For the past six years, we have witnessed a failed experiment of government by and for corporations. On Nov. 3, we have the opportunity to come together as a state if we expect to emerge from COVID-19 healthier and stronger. Together we must reject the Republicans’ land of make believe and return our government to one that puts West Virginians first. If we embrace this opportunity, instead of a weakened state divided into two, we’ll be a stronger West Virginia united as one.