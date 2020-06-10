If you’re a native West Virginian like me, I imagine you’ve heard “Do you live anywhere near Richmond?” or other geographically challenged questions about this wild and wonderful state that we call home. While these kinds of misunderstandings can be unfortunate and even offensive at times, I believe it’s up to West Virginians to let the outside world know that our home state is a great place to live, work and raise a family.
One of the best ways to share why we love West Virginia is for visitors to see our state in person and take those beautiful memories back to where they live. Our natural beauty is one of our greatest assets, and one of the best ways to take advantage of and experience this beauty is through our parks and wilderness areas.
Whether a park is managed at the municipal, county, state or federal level, maintenance is critical to make certain that the location is safe, accessible and provides a positive experience for all visitors. One ongoing funding partner in this maintenance is the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF), which has benefited many well-known landmarks in our region, such as Ritter Park, Beech Fork State Park, Harveytown, Milton Park and others. A permanent funding bill for the LWCF is moving through the United States Senate, and I’m proud that both Sen. Joe Manchin and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito from West Virginia support this effort to fully, permanently fund the program, as does Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell from Kentucky.
As we find ourselves on what we hope is the downward curve of COVID-19 and our economy begins to reopen, our parks provide the perfect travel destination for visitors who want to recharge after months of staying at home. I would be remiss if I didn’t also call out that the vast majority of these opportunities are at no charge for visitors.
So, while some of our friends and neighbors find themselves in difficult financial times, it should not prevent them from enjoying the fresh air and natural landscapes that we have nearby. Moreover, it’s a lot easier to social distance from people when you’re in a forest or a field, and a lot tougher to do so when in a crowded city or a large building.
We all want our government to spend money wisely, and stories of wasteful spending and mismanagement can be painful. A clear contrast to these stories is the good work that grants from the LWCF bring to communities across the United States. I hope other leaders in the United States Senate will join with our Congress members to continue the good work in keeping our parks and wilderness areas open to all by fully and permanently funding the Land and Water Conservation Fund.