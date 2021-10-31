West Virginia once again finds itself in the national spotlight. As Washington, D.C. debates the role government should play in our lives — whether a New Deal-style investment favored by a majority of Democrats in Congress, or the more hands-off approach currently championed by Republicans — our senior senator, Joe Manchin, remains in the middle, committed to striking a bipartisan balance between the two.
This position has led me to reflect on the lessons I have learned during my three decades of service to the Mountain State — first, as a member of the West Virginia Senate, where I served alongside Senator Manchin, and later as the Deputy Secretary of Veterans Affairs.
I have learned you will never please everyone and that finding bipartisan compromise is often preferable than a grand overture to one extreme or the other.
I have also learned that our best leaders — those that represent the core values of West Virginians — are often the most maligned. It’s not easy being sensible, particularly in this accelerated age of social media and political polarization.
I am proud to say I’ve had the pleasure to learn some of these lessons, and seen these values lived, from Senator Manchin.
When he ran his first campaign for the U.S. Senate, Joe ran on one thing: jobs. And as a true son of West Virginia, Joe knows how important job creation is to our state. The traditional energy jobs that once powered this nation are disappearing rapidly. Families who have lived in West Virginia for generations are seeing their children leave in search of brighter economic futures out of state.
Senator Manchin knows that we aren’t looking for handouts, rather, we are looking for steady, well-paying jobs that allow our families security in their futures and in their children’s futures. And the Build Back Better Act is the crucial first step in creating those jobs.
The current plan will invest over $4.3 billion into West Virginia’s roads, bridges, airports, broadband, and water systems. Never mind the dramatic quality of life improvements; let’s focus on the more immediate impact: job creation — Joe Manchin’s core commitment to his constituents in West Virginia.
Over the course of five years, this money can put tens of thousands of West Virginia residents to work, rebuilding our state with modernized infrastructure to keep our kids at home and our families together. We can close the digital divide and bring high-quality broadband to over half a million West Virginians, enabling our children to enhance their education and our adult workforce to seek out greater employment opportunities while staying in West Virginia.
We can upgrade our critical infrastructure by repairing roads and paving new ones to the more rural corners of our state, bringing economic opportunity with them. We can improve water quality so that young families don’t have to choose between staying here or leaving due to safety concerns.
I am confident Senator Manchin knows what this investment can do for West Virginia’s economy, for the jobs it will create here. I have learned first-hand that it can be tough to walk the fine line between earned investments and easy giveaways. But I’ve also learned that if anyone can pull this tightrope walk off, it’s Senator Manchin. That’s why I have hope for the future of our state. Because at the end of the day, Senator Manchin is the only one who can sit across the table from dozens of competing interests in Washington and strike a deal that places job creation for West Virginians at the center of it.