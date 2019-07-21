When was the last time you heard about West Virginia being first in anything? Far too often, our state has received the dubious designation of being the worst, especially when it comes to economic growth. Recently there was news from the Department of Commerce that West Virginia has gone from worst to first.
Our state led the entire nation in personal income growth in the first quarter of 2019. It's an economic triumph for West Virginia, and it would have been unheard of a few years ago. It's happening because we have real leadership.
In his short time as governor, Jim Justice has followed through on his campaign promises and made West Virginia more business-friendly. Coal has long been a central tenet of West Virginia's economy, and under Justice's policies, the industry is growing again, and miners are going back to work after suffering under crushing Obama-era policies.
The construction industry is booming, and manufacturing is rebounding. Governor Justice is attracting investment in West Virginia again. People have hope again, a critical component to the governor's efforts to combat the opioid epidemic ravaging communities across our state.
Our roads and bridges are being rebuilt under the Justice administration.
The governor has made our state's infrastructure a top priority in his administration, and as a result, West Virginia is more open than ever for business and the tourists visiting our beautiful state in droves.
West Virginia has made historic investments in public education, along with career and technical education, providing our children the opportunity to participate in a growing, changing economy.
Teachers and public employees have received long overdue pay raises.
Governor Justice has led the way, growing the economy, increasing state revenues and going from a budget deficit to a budget surplus - all without raising taxes.
West Virginia is often mocked nationally, but the critics don't know the spirit, determination and heart of the hardworking people of our state. We've been through some tough times. There's no denying that. We've been put at the bottom of the federal agenda for the better part of a decade. But things are finally turning around due to President Trump and Governor Justice.
As a football coach, I've recruited all over this great state, and I love the people. It's no secret that West Virginia is a state whose backbone is blue-collar labor, where folks get their hands dirty to make a living for themselves and their families. Governor Justice and President Trump have teamed up to put our workers and our state first, and West Virginia is reaping the benefits in so many ways. Promises made, promises kept.
Bob Pruett is former Marshall University head football coach.