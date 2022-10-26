The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Last week I lost a precious friend.

Jim Franklin, 93, died on Monday, Oct. 17. He pastored Highlawn Baptist Church from 1974 to 1985 and organized and became the first pastor of The Church in the Valley in Milton.

Bob Withers worked for Huntington newspapers for 38 years, retiring on April 1, 2007. He also worked as a B&O Railroad brakeman during three summers in the 1960s. Today he is pastor of Seventh Avenue Baptist Church in Huntington.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you