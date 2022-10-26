Last week I lost a precious friend.
Jim Franklin, 93, died on Monday, Oct. 17. He pastored Highlawn Baptist Church from 1974 to 1985 and organized and became the first pastor of The Church in the Valley in Milton.
He and I served on the executive committee of an evangelistic crusade conducted by Grady Wilson, Billy Graham’s first associate evangelist, at the Veterans Memorial Field House during the week of Oct. 10-18, 1982.
During that week, Jim hosted a prayer meeting at Highlawn for the crusade.
“I knelt with several others on the front pew, and kneeling beside me was George Beverly Shea, who was known as America’s most beloved gospel singer,” Jim told me for a story in The Herald-Dispatch that ran on Jan. 10, 2021. “He was so complimentary of my prayer. I don’t know why.”
I was one of the “others” kneeling beside them. And I know why — Jim’s prayer, for his family members, friends, and the crusade “rang the prayer bells in heaven,” I was certain.
Jim was in our home, with Grady, one day during the crusade. And on one of the nights after a crusade service, we attended a reception at the home of Marshall University President Bob Hayes with Grady and Bev Shea.
Jim and I escorted two busloads of passengers — 85 of them, to be exact — to Billy Graham’s crusade at the War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock, Arkansas, in September 1989.
“We alerted Cliff Barrows, Billy’s choir leader, that we had come from West Virginia to hear Billy, but also gospel singer Squire Parsons, a native of Newton, in Roane County,” Jim recalled. “Cliff told us he would have Billy recognize us from the platform.”
Billy did indeed recognize us. Arkansas Democrat photographer John Sykes Jr. took a picture of Billy and Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton waving to the folks from West Virginia.
“Editors ran the photo — in color — on Page 1 the next morning and we ordered, and sold, 80 extra copies at the Courtyard Marriott where we were staying,” Jim remembered.
Jim started a 90-minute radio broadcast on WEMM-FM on Feb. 1, 1974, a program that he continued until late last year, when he decided he just couldn’t do it any more.
In the interim, he managed to broadcast on five radio stations and the internet.
“One time, Virgil Parsons, Squire’s older brother, was in Jerusalem and heard it,” Jim recalled. “He just had to call me and tell me about it.”
It turns out that Jim and I were both railroad enthusiasts. I rode the American Freedom Train from South Portsmouth, Kentucky, to Huntington on Tuesday, June 22, 1976. I rode the steam-powered 26-car train on the last car, which featured an open rear platform observation post. And standing beside me was Jim Franklin, as he reminded me during the last time I talked to him by phone in Murdock, Florida, on Sept. 17.
The future pastor was born in Page, West Virginia, “right beside the railroad shop,” he said. By the time he was 5, the family had moved to a mountain cabin on Turkey Creek, near the Fayette County town of Ansted. “We had no electricity or running water,” he told me. “I never took a shower until I enrolled at the West Virginia Institute of Technology [in Montgomery]. The tuition was $47.”
At age 19, on April 8, 1948, Jim received Christ as his Savior.
“I walked a mile down Turkey Creek and a mile ‘up the hard road’ (U.S. 60) past Hawk’s Nest to a revival meeting at the Lover’s Leap Baptist Church. The Ansted Quartet was singing the old gospel song ‘When Justice Called, Mercy Answered.’ ”
Jim answered, too — by going forward and kneeling in prayer.
Funeral arrangements are pending.
WEMM-FM will air one of Jim’s old programs to honor his memory at 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29.