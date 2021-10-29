Growing up in West Virginia, it is hard to overstate how dominant coal is here. Or perhaps more accurate, how dominant coal was here. Across West Virginia while some may lament the loss of coal as one of our primary industries, I know that investing and reinvesting in strategies that build our Appalachian economy differently and more equitably is critical to our path forward.
West Virginia is notorious for some of the worst poverty in North America. We still lag the nation in education attainment and good health. And we have low entrepreneurial startup rates and low labor force participation. When I travel across West Virginia I see that our communities and people feel the loss of bygone industries that have been the epicenters of enterprise and the trauma of poverty and inequity. At Coalfield Development we know that it is time to invest in an economy that works better for everyone.
Coalfield Development is creating new businesses in a diverse variety of sectors to model what a more sustainable and diversified economy can look like. Examples of our businesses include a green-collar construction enterprise, a furniture shop, a sustainable agriculture cooperative, a T-shirt company sourced by 100% recycled content and a solar installation company. We use these employment social enterprises to put people back to work in communities ravished by low unemployment, poverty and inequity and to incubate new businesses. Through our enterprises we are healing communities, our land and people simultaneously through the power of work.
The businesses we create purposefully hire people who face barriers to employment, experience chronic unemployment or who have been left out or left behind in our workforce. We invest in people through job training and wage-paid, real work opportunities, education and personal development. Equally important, we invest in the cultural context of communities by incubating businesses that residents are invested in from the start and want shared ownership to build in order to grow our communities from the ground up.
We’re doing our part in West Virginia. And we need Congress’ help to continue to invest in the future of this great state.
Just like right here in West Virginia, communities and workers across the country have a critical role to play in transitioning local economies, building new sustainable businesses, investing in green alternative energy sources and bettering our communities. At Coalfield Development we are encouraged that Congress is seeking to address the twin climate and jobs crises with bold action and significant federal resources that invest in workers and communities. The timing of the historic investments proposed by the Biden-Harris administration and Congress to build equity-centered subsidized employment, transitional jobs, and employment social enterprise strategies could not be more timely. We have long supported these investments because we know they are part of how West Virginia builds back better.
As Build Back Better moves through Congress, we need our members of Congress to follow through on a commitment to invest in these strategies proven to serve communities and people. Doing so can have a transformational impact on West Virginian communities and its people.