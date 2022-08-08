Our country’s shift away from fossil fuels and toward renewable energy is top of mind for many as of late. West Virginia plays a unique role in this conversation, especially in light of the Inflation Reduction Act of 2022 passing the U.S. Senate over the weekend. This bill will reduce our deficit, get inflation under control and ensure Appalachia remains an energy-producing region for generations to come. The bill invests in an “all-of-the-above” energy strategy for our country, including — but not limited to — renewable energy.
As with anything in politics, some are for this agreement, and others are against it. I can’t tell you what to think, but I feel I must push back on some of the more dangerous arguments against the bill. These arguments are dangerous because they are pushing us West Virginians to fear the future, rather than shape it.
I believe our best days are still in front of us, and this bill will help us reach them. Here’s why:
This bill will create good jobs in West Virginia.
The Inflation Reduction Act will create good-paying union jobs. For example, an initial analysis by the BlueGreen Alliance showed investments to build electric vehicles in the United States will create more than 250,000 jobs across the country. Expanded tax credits for producing clean energy technologies and upgrades at emissions-intensive manufacturing facilities would create over 300,000 jobs in the United States. With the bill’s new 10% tax credit to drive clean energy investments to communities where a coal mine or coal-fired power plant has recently closed, these employment opportunities could come directly to West Virginia and support energy workers looking for a new career.
It will reduce energy costs.
Right now Americans are paying an exorbitant price for energy. We need to invest in the domestic production of cleaner energy to stop this roller coaster of energy prices. Growing clean energy manufacturing helps to promote the global competition and innovation that are needed to continue driving down energy costs.
Also, reducing emissions will result in fewer health impacts from air pollution and less severe weather driven by climate change.
Renewable energy can provide a stable grid for us all.
The myth that renewable energy creates an unreliable electric grid continues to be debunked. Renewable energy has been proven to provide more stable electricity than grid systems that rely on fossil fuels. According to experts, countries that use more renewable energy have more reliable grids. Their electric grids have a better System Average Interruption Duration Index (SAIDI) — or shorter length of power outages on average.
We should build our clean energy future here in the United States.
Truthfully, the U.S. right now relies heavily on imports from foreign countries to build out our renewable energy sector. That needs to change. Depending on imports for our clean energy needs exposes our climate goals to shipping bottlenecks and the whims of multinational corporations. To secure the clean energy transition for the United States, we need to make more of clean energy’s nuts and bolts. The Inflation Reduction Act includes $10 billion to expand clean technology manufacturing and places domestic content standards on production tax credits to fill critical clean technology supply chain gaps and fuel demand for U.S. manufacturing.
Building more clean energy technology here will make it cleaner.
When imported, many clean energy goods are ironically produced with higher-than-average pollution. That’s because overseas corporations tend to be more emissions-intensive than U.S. factories in producing the aluminum, steel and cement that goes into wind turbines, solar panels and other goods. That’s why the bill’s focus on onshoring clean manufacturing is so important. Our environmental standards are higher, and the more we build domestically the better it is for our economy and environment.
It’s time to choose the future we want.
Our state has relied on coal to power us, provide us our opportunity and bring manufacturing here. In the past few decades, we have all experienced a difficult change. The Inflation Reduction Act gives an opportunity for a brighter future by paving the way for a more sustainable economy. We shouldn’t be talking about why this bill won’t work; we’ve already seen what the status quo has done to our workers and state. Rather, we should focus on how West Virginia can benefit the most from its many investments in workers. The U.S. House should pass this bill now.
Brandon Dennison is the founder and CEO of Coalfield Development.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.