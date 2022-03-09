These views are my own and do not reflect those of the West Virginia Department of Education or Cabell County Schools.
When the pandemic hit West Virginia, our education system was already lacking majority support from the state legislature. Quality educators were already leaving the classroom. Now many lawmakers seem to feel that they need to waste time creating bills that hurt educators and students. Maybe they think it’s retaliation for a strike that seems so far back in the rearview mirror that it’s hard to remember, or maybe they are largely out of touch. Many haven’t been in a classroom since the Reagan administration.
Regardless, we are at a pivotal moment in education. There are so many successes to share about public education. We have a well-educated faculty that truly cares for students. Though educators are passionate about their work, passion doesn’t pay the bills, and passion doesn’t extinguish anxiety and burnout. Teachers are leaving the classroom in record numbers, shortages are impacting quality education in our state, and now is the time to make history by pouring resources into public education, not by focusing on educational issues that are far less urgent.
Before the pandemic, teachers were already leaving the profession. They were seeking a wage that can support a family. They were seeking a career that didn’t have the disrespect often associated with teaching. However, they didn’t leave because they weren’t good at their jobs and didn’t leave because they didn’t care about students. Those of us who have stayed continue to carry the weight. We continue to fight for the rights of educators and students, but we are tired. We want the best for students, but to have the best for students, we must have qualified educators who are trusted as the professionals that they are.
There is a request by the governor to provide a raise to state employees. This is a much-needed raise and is a great step in the right direction, but it is only a small one. Inflation has grown 7% in the last year alone, and the proposed 5% raise is based on the median income of employees; however, this does not move West Virginia closer to pay to that of surrounding states in our region.
This isn’t a money grab; it’s a plea to keep qualified teachers in our state. Currently there are more than 1,200 vacancies in our state filled with people who are not certified. Imagine going to a place of business and expecting the same quality product from someone not fully qualified. So why do we ignore the problem? Why are we not addressing and remedying the high rate of burnout? Why are we not concerned that college of education enrollment is dropping? For every teacher retiring, there will not be one to replace them.
Yes, I chose this career knowing it wouldn’t command the same pay as some other careers with the same level of education, but the pay inequality is egregious. Similar degrees command an average of 20% higher pay, and that doesn’t include bonuses, raises for performance, overtime and promotions. Sadly, for teachers the only way to see a decent change in pay is to leave the classroom for more contract days at the board of education or become an administrator. Both options pull great educators out of the classroom. Research shows that the number one factor in determining the success of a student inside of a school is a qualified teacher.
Despite proving time and time again how professional and essential we are, the Republican supermajority of the Legislature continues to belittle teachers with bills that change how sick days are given, bills that give opportunities for teachers to have concealed weapons at school and bills to make it easier for students who have attendance issues to be homeschooled with less transparency at home.
Rather than focusing on issues that will provide support for public education, the Legislature has chosen to focus on their own political agenda, perhaps to collect their votes in the next election. Whatever the reason, public education is not better off after this legislative session and hasn’t been for decades.
If West Virginia is going to move forward, education can’t be ignored. I know the past two years have been hard on everyone. As a state, we are all worn out, but I’m calling on teachers, service personnel, parents and every West Virginian to act. I want my own kids and all students in West Virginia to have a bright future.
Maybe it is making a phone call to your representatives or maybe it’s your vote. Whatever it may look like for each person, it’s going to take more than state employees to drive this needed change. Education benefits everyone, but a watered-down education from unqualified teachers will not help every student reach their potential.