Watching recent congressional testimony by former executives of failed regional banks invoked memories of my early-1980s experience as executive director of the Federal Trade Commission. The agency was involved in controversial matters that often led to its hearings before congressional oversight committees. Most were cordial, though still not happy hours, while serving a healthy purpose: keeping the FTC in harmony with elected officials’ interpretation of what it should be doing.
The hearings went with the territory. After all, we were government bureaucrats funded by and answerable to “we the people.” Unfortunately, this never-perfect institution can no longer be considered healthy.
Bruce Yandle is a distinguished adjunct fellow with the Mercatus Center at George Mason University, dean emeritus of the Clemson College of Business and Behavioral Sciences, and a former executive director of the Federal Trade Commission. This column was provided by InsideSources.com.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.