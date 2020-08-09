In a recent decision, the presidential administration removed the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention from the equation in the handling of COVID-19 data. This action is against the public’s best interest in the fight against the global pandemic. The public must allow the scientists, researchers, and experts in public health to analyze and inform on COVID-19 and not have it politicized by the presidential administration.
As a public health professional, I work across multiple agencies in multiple roles such as epidemiologist, case investigator, and contact tracer. The move by the White House goes against keeping COVID-19 data transparent and out of politics. One of many roles of a public health worker is to keep the public informed and healthy. Sending crucial data and information to an administration that has shown a track record of refusing scientific research causes grave concern to many in the public health field including myself and colleagues.
The leader of the COVID-19 task force, Vice President Mike Pence, has a poor track record responding to public health crises. During one of the worst HIV outbreaks in recent times, as governor of Indiana, he repeatedly hindered public health response to the outbreak. During his tenure in the U.S Congress, he voted to slash existing public health funding. Pence has shown throughout his professional career that he does not believe in scientific research. This is supported by an op-ed piece he wrote in the early 2000s that stated, “Despite the hysteria from the political class and the media, smoking doesn’t kill…”.
The White House’s refusal to adhere to scientific research does not stop with the vice president. They have repeatedly refused to acknowledge scientific findings on multiple occasions. Recently, President Trump stated in a rally that health officials should stop testing for COVID-19 only months into the pandemic. Top health officials outline that without a vaccine, testing for COVID-19 and contact tracing are the best tools in the fight against the deadly virus. The White House has since blocked the top infectious disease expert in the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci, from briefing members of Congress about the pandemic. In addition the White House barred the director of the CDC, Dr. Robert Redfield, from testifying to Congress on reopening the school system.
Working with patients through the case investigation process for COVID-19 has been difficult at times due to the blatant politicization that has been seen throughout the pandemic. Some individuals believe that the virus is a hoax, blown out of proportion, or will never hurt them. These false messages are incomprehensibly damaging to the work that has been and is currently ongoing by public health professionals across the country. We want people to be healthy, safe, and compassionate towards their fellow citizens. They should wear a mask because they care about themselves and others, not because of their political affiliation.
COVID-19 measures and protocols are ever changing because scientific studies are constantly underway and to provide the most up to date and accurate information is the goal of public health. Routing COVID-19 data through the White House dealt a massive blow to morale among public health professionals. It is felt that this move will further fuel the politicization of public health measures that save lives. Let’s place the data in the hands of an organization who can foster a healthy and safe environment for all citizens.