In the first year-and-a-half of the pandemic, West Virginians lost 101,000 jobs. How, then, did our country’s billionaires increase their wealth by $2.1 trillion in roughly the same period?
As a court-qualified expert in forensic accounting, valuation, and taxation, I can tell you that the U.S. tax code — which heavily taxes working Americans while enabling billionaires to contribute close to nothing — isn’t helping. The ultra-wealthy and their asset managers go to great lengths to avoid paying taxes. Thankfully, Sen. Joe Manchin recently indicated support for a policy that would give West Virginians a much fairer deal: a tax on billionaires. As a key vote in the Senate, his support for the tax could be a gamechanger for his constituents.
The policy, known as the billionaires income tax, was first proposed by Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore., and would apply to billionaires’ investments gains. That matters because billionaires, unlike West Virginians who pay taxes on each paycheck, don’t gain most of their income through wages and salaries. Instead, they fund their lifestyles by borrowing against appreciated assets at extremely low rates.
As a result, they mostly escape the income taxes the rest of us have to pay. Sometimes, they avoid taxes completely. Celebrated corporate giants like Elon Musk paid zero federal income taxes in 2018; global real estate billionaire Stephen Ross did the same for nearly 10 years.
West Virginia voters recognize a better deal when they see one. That is why public support for the Build Back Better Act in our state increases 17 points — from 48% to 65% — when it’s funded by a tax on billionaires. Their support increases even more — by 22 points, to 70% — when it’s funded by closing tax loopholes, like the ones that currently enable the wealthiest Americans to pay so little relative to their assets.
West Virginians are enthusiastic about a billionaires tax not because they’re out to punish anyone’s success but because of the public investments it could pay for. The billionaires income tax could be exactly what Sen. Manchin needs to bring Build Back Better over the finish line. It could be the key to delivering once-in-a-generation investments in West Virginian families, securing better health care, greater financial stability, and more education and job opportunities.
The billionaires income tax would bring tax rates for the ultra-wealthy closer in line with those paid by the teachers, nurses, police officers, miners, and others across our state. The accounting details can be complex, but the idea is simple: Income derived from wealth and inherited assets should be taxed the same as income earned so that all Americans share the cost of the things we all depend on.
The University of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School of Business estimates that it would raise $507 billion over 10 years. That’s enough to fully fund Build Back Better’s universal preschool program and its subsidies to reduce the cost of high-quality health care — both priorities that Sen. Manchin has championed. In West Virginia alone, that could mean two years of free preschool for 27,753 more kids and access to health insurance or coverage savings for more than 51,000 of our friends and family members. As Sen. Manchin rightly recognized, the billionaires income tax would also generate revenue for projects that benefit West Virginians specifically, including $3 billion for highways we drive on and broadband internet for more than 258,000 people in our state who currently lack it.
No policy is perfect, and billionaires will find creative ways to minimize their tax burden. But I can tell you that the billionaires income tax is structured directly enough to bring their contributions closer to those of working Americans. If adopted, the billionaires income tax would be difficult to dodge; even Wall Street’s hedge fund tax whisperers have called it “most difficult tax [they] have ever seen” to evade.
Sen. Manchin is at a critical point for his legacy. Passing up a chance to create a fairer tax code and fund historic investments in West Virginia be a mistake — one that, for our sake, I trust that he and his colleagues in Congress won’t make.