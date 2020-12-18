In a recent radio segment, supporters of greyhound racing likened my nonprofit organization to the movie monster Jason, who cannot be killed and perpetually reappears, wreaking havoc and mayhem. When I heard this, I knew the industry is worried about the upcoming legislative session. Months before lawmakers convene, greyhound breeders have already mobilized a preemptive strike against critics, a cynical assault designed to discredit those of us who believe dog racing shouldn’t be subsidized with state gaming revenues.
First, some context. Starting in 1995, a new state law legalized slot machines at racetracks in Wheeling and Nitro. The bill created a state mandate for greyhound racing and also required that dog races be subsidized with millions of dollars in slot machine and table game profits. A quarter-century later, greyhound racing is propped up in West Virginia with what is now a $17 million subsidy from state gambling revenues. The tracks have become casinos that happen to have dogs running around in circles, with few people betting on the races. Interest in greyhound racing has waned, partly due to animal welfare concerns, and West Virginia will soon be the last state in the nation with a commercial dog track.
One myth being circulated is that lawmakers shouldn’t trust opponents of greyhound racing, because we falsely claim this is a “taxpayer subsidy.” However, that has never been our position. This is a phony dispute dog racers invented to attack our credibility, a quintessential straw man. The second fiction being spread is that if lawmakers adopt a new policy, the $17 million cannot be used for other purposes. This is simply not true. In fact, a proposal lawmakers voted on last session would have returned the revenue back to the state, via the State Excess Lottery Revenue Fund, where it could have been used for important state programs like fixing roads. The Legislature has an absolute right to reallocate this funding, and none of the revenue is generated by greyhound racing itself.
While I resent the way my nonprofit organization has been attacked, these ad hominem gripes are irrelevant. What matters is whether the state’s policy on dog racing makes sense in a free market. This is a question every citizen, and lawmaker, must decide for themselves. The greyhound racing subsidy supports some jobs, but it’s far fewer than the industry claims. Meanwhile, according to state records 9,392 greyhounds have suffered injuries at West Virginia tracks over the past dozen years, including 3,315 dogs that suffered broken bones and 422 dogs that died. These injuries are occurring at an alarming rate, while track mouthpieces offer assurances that the races are safe.
Greyhound breeders have sought to caricature my organization as the “bad guy” because they want to distract West Virginians from the real issue — the millions of dollars wasted ever year to prop up a fading industry that is responsible for greyhound injuries and deaths. Their lobbyists don’t want lawmakers to think about how the state is forcing a private business to offer a product the market no longer wants. Nor do they want any debate on whether the greyhound subsidies would be better spent elsewhere.
This duplicitous gambit is also an attempt to subvert the will of the voters, as surveys indicate that West Virginians overwhelmingly oppose using state gaming revenues to subsidize dog racing. I’m betting it will fail, and next spring lawmakers will have a healthy debate about the realities of greyhound racing, and whether it makes sense to both mandate and subsidize a dying industry.