Recently, a United Way of the River Cities supporter met with our development director to finalize information for her employer’s workplace campaign. As the campaign coordinator, it’s her role to help spread the message and get pledge forms into the hands of her colleagues.
She asked about United Way’s support of the Huntington City Mission — one of nearly 40 programs and services supported and/or provided by United Way of the River Cities — and she was overcome with joy to learn that a $25,000 grant was once again awarded to support the community meals program.
That’s about 12,000 meals, or one month’s worth of breakfasts, lunches and dinners.
“I couldn’t do that by myself,” she said. “But I know that my donation to United Way goes into a bigger pot and makes that kind of gift possible.”
She couldn’t be more right. Because of the Community Impact model used by United Way of the River Cities, two things are true. First, 99 cents of every dollar YOU donate stays right here in Cabell, Wayne, Lincoln, Mason and Lawrence (Ohio) counties — and is invested into programs and services that help strengthen the health, education, financial stability and access to basic necessities for everyone in need.
Second, and perhaps just as important, is that giving to United Way of the River Cities enables YOUR dollars to have a collective impact. Meaning more people that YOU care about can be helped because YOUR donations are pooled together with dollars given by thousands of others from throughout the Tri-State.
What our workplace supporter understood was that giving to United Way of the River Cities allowed her to both support people and causes she is most passionate about AND have a big impact.
United Way of the River Cities funds or provides programming that most of us couldn’t write a check for. After-school tutoring at the Boys and Girls Club. Weekend backpack meals for nearly 800 children in western Lawrence and Lincoln counties — every week. Early childhood development resources for babies born at Cabell Huntington Hospital, St. Mary’s Medical Center and Pleasant Valley Hospital. Substance use prevention in our middle and high schools. Literacy and employment training for adults. Services for people experiencing homelessness. Developmental therapy for special needs children and adults.
You get the picture. We can all give directly to an agency or program we care about — and we’d never want you to stop doing that if your heart leads you that way. Our hope is that you strongly consider giving to United Way of the River Cities so that, together, we can have a greater impact than most of us could have our own.
To learn more about our funded programs, volunteer opportunities or to give online, visit www.unitedwayrivercities.org.
Gifts by check can be mailed to United Way of the River Cities, 820 Madison Avenue, Huntington, WV 25704.
Thank you and happy holidays!