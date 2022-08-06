The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

There is a lot of division in the country right now, but Americans are united about two things: They overwhelmingly believe the country is on the wrong track, and they are all suffering from historic inflation that is felt everywhere from the gas pump to the grocery store. I am alarmed that liberals in Congress are still considering ramming through a partisan tax-and-spend reconciliation bill. Growing government at the expense of families and small businesses will never lead to prosperity, but it is especially troubling to do with the economy in recession and when West Virginians are suffering from the highest inflation in 40 years.

Prior to the passage of Democrats’ multi-trillion dollar American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), inflation was stable at nearly 2%. This was while both unemployment and the GDP were rapidly recovering from the pandemic and lockdowns. Despite a rebounding economy, the Biden administration spent trillions more on unnecessary “stimulus” in the ARPA. Simultaneously, they undermined America’s robust recovery by discouraging people to return to work through financial disincentives and mandates. Today, Americans are suffering the consequences of the Administration’s actions through a debilitating labor shortage and frustrating supply chain crisis.

Carol D. Miller, R-W.Va., represents West Virginia’s 3rd Congressional District in the House of Representatives.

