West Virginia small businesses have been through a lot over the last two years: pandemic closures, loss of sales, worker shortages, supply chain disruptions, skyrocketing inflation and record high gas prices. Data from the National Federation of Independent Business shows that small business confidence is at a 48-year low. This is concerning, but not surprising. Traveling around my district, I hear from small business owners who are struggling to keep their doors open and the lights on. They’re angry that failed policies mean they can’t find workers, and they’re disturbed that President Biden’s Washington is giving them nothing but problems.

As a defender of our small businesses, I was appalled last week to see Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was teeing up a vote on a new small business tax to fund President Biden’s agenda. That’s right — a brand new federal tax for small businesses. The proposal would be a significant tax increase for certain small businesses and is inaccurately being characterized by Senate Democrats as “closing a loophole.” Not a penny of Sen. Schumer’s new tax will be paid by large corporations.

Carol Miller, R-W.Va., represents the 3rd District in the U.S. House of Representatives.

