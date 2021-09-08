Conduct at a special call meeting of Huntington City Council on July 22, 2021, has raised questions regarding rules of operation during meetings. Specifically, there were cellphone messages sent and received by some council members for the purpose of influencing the vote for the choice of whom would fill a vacant council seat. This was only revealed through a Freedom of Information Act request by The Herald-Dispatch. A statement has been made that rules of council do not address communications by electronic means during meetings.
This raises questions. Are there existing written rules of conduct for Huntington City Council members? If so, are each of the council members given a copy? Are the rules followed? Are the rules available for the public to review? Dealing with the issue of conduct was tabled for six months pending a review of existing rules. Has that process begun?
During duties in my 22 years as a federal investigator, we looked at many pieces of evidence including violations of any written policies as well as the pattern and practice of the respondent. When written policies are unknown or ignored over time, such pattern and practice can take precedent over a written policy.
Let’s look at the pattern and practice for conduct at Huntington City Council meetings that have been in place for many years. When a matter before council is open for public comment, you are required to sign up to speak when the issue is on the agenda or comment in the “Good and Welfare” portion of the meeting. In each instance, you are asked to state the issue on which you are speaking and your name and address. All comments then become a part of the official record. Compare this to what took place on July 22, 2021. Why did certain people not give their comments in person or submit them in writing to be read in public? Why the secrecy?
Delaying dealing with this issue for six months allows the possibility that secret communications can continue. Most reasonable people would conclude this violates the spirit if not the written policy of open meeting laws. In the interim period, each council member could make a public statement they will not send or receive electronic communications during council business, including committee meetings. A plan could be put in place for a central point of receipt for any emergency messages members might need to receive. This needs to be done to alleviate the perception that persons of wealth and position are allowed to play by a different set of rules than the rest of us. We need transparency and a level playing field.