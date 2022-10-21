With the Nov. 8 election just days away, we are facing crises at home and abroad that will be affected by the outcome. Many agree that we are closer to a military conflict with Russia now than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 when Soviet ballistic missiles were deployed in Cuba, 90 miles from our shores. What are the issues as we prepare to vote in this important election?
Inflation is a global phenomenon, not unique to the United states or the result of any U.S. policy. The world has experienced a global pandemic not seen in our lifetimes. In the COVID recession, the economy lost over 22 million jobs. By June 2022 (after 28 months), the level of employment matched the last month of pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels. Compare this with the job growth after the Great Recession of 2008-09, which took more than six years (75 months) to regain just under 9 million jobs lost and match pre-recession levels. This far faster 2022 recovery was significantly driven by a much more aggressive fiscal policy response by the Biden administration.
Turkey is experiencing an inflation rate of over 40%, with rates in some European countries much higher than ours. During the pandemic, demand for gasoline and goods was low as people hunkered down at home. Personnel for services and production of products decreased in reaction. Then as the pandemic eased, suppliers were having difficulty meeting demand and prices increased.
NATO stepped up to support the Ukraine government against Russian invasion, and the economies of member nations were affected. Higher energy costs in Europe are major components of inflation numbers due to dependence on Ukraine and Russia for natural gas, wheat and other commodities. In the U.S., our inflation is more demand-driven due to a rise in consumer spending and wage inflation that has had a significant impact due to the competition for workers. While some in the GOP blame U.S. inflation on the current administration, facts show the pandemic and Ukraine war would have the same core inflation impact under either party with fuel and food prices as always set by global markets.
While the majority of congressional Republicans are not part of the extreme right of the party, their silence and fear of retaliation have allowed it to become the party of one man who would be king. In the hours after the Jan. 6 insurrection on our capital, Lindsey Graham and Kevin McCarthy condemned the raid and blamed Trump for instigating it. Other Republicans loyalists voiced the same sentiments when the memory of their own fearful experience hiding from the mob was fresh. Then just days later Graham and McCarthy were seen being photographed with a smiling Trump at Mar-a-Lago.
Donald John Trump entered politics having never served in any elected office, as a business man with bankruptcies and no knowledge of our constitution. He declared himself a “stable genius” who knew more about COVID-19 than epidemiologists, more about war than his generals, more about law than the attorney general and more about international politics than the State Department, etc. His statements and behavior on the global stage have made him a comical figure with world leaders, exacerbated at home by his rantings about toilets and windmills. He seeks the company of dictators whom he admires for their complete control, which he lacked as a U.S. president.
He continues to repeat the lie that the 2020 election was stolen from him. Biden got 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232. In the popular vote Biden got 81,268,924 — 7 million more than Trump. After over 60 lawsuits filed by Trump (many being thrown out by federal judges he appointed) and numerous vote recounts, there has never been evidence of the massive fraud Trump has claimed. With many of Trump’s hand-picked candidates on the ballot this November, we cannot risk him gaining power to become the dictator he aspires to be.
