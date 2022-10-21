The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

With the Nov. 8 election just days away, we are facing crises at home and abroad that will be affected by the outcome. Many agree that we are closer to a military conflict with Russia now than at any time since the Cuban missile crisis of 1962 when Soviet ballistic missiles were deployed in Cuba, 90 miles from our shores. What are the issues as we prepare to vote in this important election?

Inflation is a global phenomenon, not unique to the United states or the result of any U.S. policy. The world has experienced a global pandemic not seen in our lifetimes. In the COVID recession, the economy lost over 22 million jobs. By June 2022 (after 28 months), the level of employment matched the last month of pre-pandemic (February 2020) levels. Compare this with the job growth after the Great Recession of 2008-09, which took more than six years (75 months) to regain just under 9 million jobs lost and match pre-recession levels. This far faster 2022 recovery was significantly driven by a much more aggressive fiscal policy response by the Biden administration.

Carole Boster is a Huntington resident.

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you