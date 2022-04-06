April is the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 54th National Fair Housing Month. This brings attention to reasons why some are not realizing the American dream of owning their own home. Not all deterrents to home ownership are the result of discrimination but may instead be rooted in circumstances of our family history and economic realities.
I was raised in the Fairfield West area of Huntington by a single mother. It was her dream to someday own her own home. She died at 42 years, never having achieved her dream of a place to call her own. It was life insurance money she left for me that enabled me to purchase my first home. It was a brand new house with a Chandler kitchen and a doorbell on both front and back doors (and yes I confess, I was impressed by those doorbells).
While some may prefer rental, there are many people today just like my mother who dream of home ownership but feel it is impossible. However, there are resources available to make owning a home a reality that did not exist in her lifetime. If you lack a down payment and closing costs, the West Virginia Housing Development Fund has mortgage programs that help. There is the Home Opportunity Made Equal (HOME) program with the city. There are FHA, VA and conventional loans available at banks and credit unions. You can make an appointment with any of these entities and get pre-qualified for a loan amount based upon your income.
If your credit rating is an obstacle, there are credit counseling agencies to guide you in improving your rating so you are eligible for a home mortgage loan.
The average rentals in Huntington are $688 for one-bedroom, $878 for two-bedroom and $1,041 for three-bedroom homes. No matter your income, if you are paying rent, you may qualify for a home loan sometimes for less per month than you are paying in rent. The median home price in Huntington is $138,000. Mortgage payments for that amount on a 30-year fixed-rate loan average $545 to $678 per month. The lower the cost of the home, the lower the monthly payment, with home equity building with each payment that is like money in your bank account.
If you currently own a home and are having trouble making needed repairs, mortgage, tax or insurance payments, there are resources available to assist at the local and state levels if you meet income guidelines.
There is no better place than the Huntington area to buy a home. We are a small city with big-city amenities, with the biggest asset being the friendly people who live here. I would not want to live anywhere else. For my mom and all of those who like her want that American dream of home ownership, find out what, if anything, is standing in your way and make it happen. It may be easier than you think.