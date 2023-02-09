Not too long ago, workers at the Huntington Cabell Wayne Animal Control Shelter had to go through the kennels and decide which animals needed to be euthanized to provide space for more animals. (We preferred to use less offensive terms such as “euthanasia” or “putting down” when the truth was who will be killed today.) Not because the dog or cat was vicious or had a terminal illness, but just because there was no more room at the inn.
Dogs and cats most likely to be chosen would be larger dogs, breeds of dogs in good supply such as beagles, or dogs or cats that are older. One instance that has remained with me over the years was a beagle who had been placed in the container to be killed with other dogs. When the workers opened the container, the beagle had survived. No one knew why or how he survived but he was named Lucky and given a second chance to live.
Under the direction of Courtney Proctor Cross, the above scenario is history. She is doing an amazing job taking care that all adoptable dogs are given medical treatment and placed in loving homes. No dog or cat is treated less because of age, size, or breed. The shelter is only slightly larger than in past years but Courtney, her staff, and volunteers vet adoptive families to reduce the chance of the animals being abandoned or returned to the shelter.
There have been improvements at the shelter such as addition of outdoor kennels, use of a barn for dogs, and in the near future an old school building will house veterinarian students to help provide the medical needs of the animals. However, the shelter is small, old, and outdated. What is needed is a new, larger building with updated equipment on par with animal shelters in nearby cities.
I have faith that if enough people in Huntington, Cabell, and Wayne counties knew how many times our shelter has been close to running out of food, having to stack kennels on top of each other to get animals out of the cold, and placed pleas on social media for fosters or adoptive families due to overcrowding, we would step up and do what is needed to build a new shelter. Think of the many families, elderly, Marshall students, and others to whom these wonderful animals bring comfort and contribute to our mental and physical health.
A study needs to be done to determine the size of building needed, if space is available at the current site to accommodate it, and method of raising the funds to make it a reality. There are many families and businesses that would donate to this cause. There may be grants available to pursue. We just need to get the ball rolling. I will donate the first $1,000 to a fund dedicated to building a new animal shelter in Huntington that would service the Huntington/Cabell/Wayne area.
Are you the person, newspaper, radio/TV station, or business to lead the effort? Together we can do this!
