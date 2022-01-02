The city administration continues it efforts to improve and maintain our neighborhoods. On Dec. 9, 2021, Bryan Chambers, director of communications for the City of Huntington, distributed a media release regarding efforts to gain compliance with city code 1737, which pertains to rental properties in the city. Specifically, the code requires owners of rental residential and commercial properties to provide a list of those owned to the city.
Periodically, housing inspectors will conduct inspections of rented single-family residential properties with the city fire marshal being responsible for inspections of rented multi-family and commercial spaces. Additional inspections may be conducted at the request of renters without permission of the owner by calling the Public Works department at 304-696-5540. West Virginia law prohibits owners from retaliating against renters for the request.
The Huntington Police Department will continue to respond to calls about suspected drug or other criminal activity. Anonymous calls may be made to the HPD tip line at 304-696-4444.
The Huntington Human Relations Commission will process any complaints of discrimination if prospective tenants are denied equal access to rental properties based upon race, sex, color, national origin, religion, age, sexual orientation, disability, or families with children. The only legal criteria for rental is ability to pay rental fees and a history free of criminal activity and/ or poor references from previous landlords.
Landlords may make clear tenant obligations to care for the property but may not deny rental to elderly or disabled tenants who cannot physically care for the property but can make arrangements for the care. Rental may not be denied if tenants have a service or comfort animal. “No pet” policies are not applicable for such animals and no additional fees may be assessed. To file a complaint with the Commission, call 304-696-5540, ext. 2014.
The multifaceted approach to rental properties is a win/win for all. Owners of rental properties have city codes that clearly outline what is expected of them, and tenants know resources to express their particular grievances. Neighbors of the properties have an avenue to complain about irresponsible landlords who put ability to pay as the only criteria for rental and do not screen up front for criminal behavior or history of poor maintenance, nor respond when it occurs.
Housing Inspectors and the city fire marshall will be attending meetings of neighborhood associations that are members of the Neighborhood Institute of Huntington to educate residents of the housing codes. To learn when they will be in your area, contact Chambers at 304-696-5540. All of us working together can make Huntington a city where companies can be assured if they locate here, their employees will find decent, affordable housing while residents currently living in the city know the administration is protecting their property values.
Carole Boster is a Huntington resident.