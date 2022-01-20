The airways are being flooded with expensive prime time ads and also snail mail attempting to create a false image of West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin. Who are the ambiguous people paying the hundreds of millions of dollars for this media blitz and why? Who is this wonderful guy, and where is he? Are West Virginians perceived to be so gullible that if the content in these ads is repeated often enough, it magically becomes true?
According to the ads, Joe is fighting to lower health care costs, prescription drugs and make Medicare better; reduce taxes for the middle class while making the wealthiest pay their fair share; make preschool free for all children, etc. Note to Joe: All of these things are in the Build Back Better bill you continue to block.
The stated reason Joe gives for not supporting the plan is that it will increase inflation. If passed as written, the bill would be paid for, therefore not increasing inflation. The bill has a requirement that millionaires and billionaires pay a minimum federal income tax rate of 5% if their income is $10 million and above with an additional 3% if income is $25 million and above. Currently, some of the wealthiest in the country pay no federal taxes at all. No family whose income is less than $40,000 per year would pay any new taxes. Yet, both Manchin and Sen. Kyrsten Sinema have publicly stated they oppose taxing the wealthy portion of the bill.
Other items in the BBB bill include expanding Medicare to include benefits for hearing and vision; affordable care for seniors in their homes (shown to be less expensive to the government than costs in care facilities); reducing the costs of prescribed medications; investment in affordable housing; actions to protect the environment; expanding education benefits beyond high school. Some think this to be radical, but free high school was made possible only 100 years ago. Has Manchin forgotten the people of West Virginia who so desperately need the benefits of this bill? West Virginia has the third largest poverty rate in the U.S. with one in four children living in poverty. If there are parts of the BBB that Manchin supports, he should be actively negotiating to see they are passed.
Manchin claims to be for the Freedom to Vote Act and is a co-sponsor of the Act that is stuck in limbo. What affirmative actions are he taking that live up to the hype flooding the airways? Is he working with the different factions in his party or meeting with senators on the opposite side of the aisle to get the bipartisan support he says is crucial to his vote? Is he making supporting speeches on the Senate floor and public forums? If not, why not?
Manchin, a self-proclaimed political moderate, has become the darling of ultra conservative Fox News Network. Would he be a welcome guest if he were to state the major accomplishments of President Biden such a creating 6.4 million jobs in his first year (more than Trump in his first three years); an unprecedented 4.2% unemployment rate; $1.9 trillion in COVID relief; $1 trillion for long-needed infrastructure; 70 federal and circuit judgeships (more than any other president in his first year)?
The people of West Virginia and this nation are hurting, and it’s time for the big reveal. Will the real Joe Manchin please stand up? Sen. Manchin, we don’t need more false advertising telling us what you are for. Show us with your actions.