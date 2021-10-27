Sen. Joe Manchin is enjoying his position of kingmaker in the Democratic Congress. He has become the subject of ridicule on the late night comic circuit for his lack of transparency in his conflict of interest with proposed legislation on the environment and climate control. While his public reasons for objecting to these portions of the Build Back Better package is the price tag of the bill, as commentator Paul Harvey used to say, “and now for the rest of the story.”
Manchin founded Enersystems, a coal and energy resource company, in 1988. He earns an average of $521,115 every year since in dividends from the company. Seventy-one percent of his financial investments are from the fossil fuel industry, a major polluter in the climate. In a July 15, 2021, interview when questioned about the climate change portion of the Democratic sweeping economic plan, Manchin stated he found it to be “very, very, disturbing.” This coming from the senator who receives more funding from the fossil fuel industry than any other senator. Other than the obvious conflict of interest, could Manchin be positioning himself to run for president in 2024? Are the rumors of his changing parties a trial balloon he sent out to see if it flies? What happened to the Joe Manchin we used to know?
Manchin’s partner in opposing the bill is Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, a Democrat from Arizona. Sinema has voiced opposition to raising corporate taxes and curbing prescription drug prices, which would save the government hundreds of billions per year. Although neither Manchin nor Sinema are up for re-election in 2022, each is vigorously seeking campaign funds. Manchin raised $1.6 million in the last quarter and Sinema $1.1 million in the same period. Sinema’s motives in her opposition to the bill become questionable when we see very little of her funds were from her Arizona constituents, with most coming from pharmaceutical and financial industries out of state. These corporations have spent millions of dollars on ads and lobbying to prevent Congress from passing the bill that would provide needed benefits and infrastructure for the constituents of Sinema and Manchin.
Whatever the motives or future plans of Manchin or Sinema, they will not get the support of the Trump base. Trump is foremost an entertainer who has no boundaries with the truth or morals. The only way you can out-Trump Trump is to be willing to ridicule opponents, make up remarks as you go and have the fortitude to cater to the worst instincts of the US. population (over 30,000 fact-checked lies in his four years in office). Trump does not want to be president; he wants to be a dictator, and he has shown he is willing to do anything to achieve that. Making that more possible, 18 states have already enacted more restrictive voting laws, some allowing them to overturn results if they don’t agree with them.
With our democracy at stake, we have two Democrats who put their financial interests above party and their constituents. They are handing the 2022 elections over to the extreme right wing of the Republican Party. Benjamin Franklin said, “All that is necessary for evil to triumph is for good men to do nothing.” We need to speak now. Tomorrow may be too late.