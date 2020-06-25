Our West Virginia Legislature was ill advised when in 2016 it passed HB 2852, which legalized the sale and use of large fireworks that had previously been banned in the state.
The false premise under which this bill was passed was 75% of funds from the sale would benefit veterans in the state. In a conversation recently with Dennis Davis, West Virginia secretary of Veterans Assistance, he confirmed that since the inception of the bill, no funds have gone to any veterans’ facility or program. This is due to the shortfall of sales that would support such assistance.
The lobbyists for fireworks used the emotional ploy of veterans to further their own agenda. They alone are the main beneficiaries of the bill as they increase the potency of the fireworks to compete in the industry.
In reality, each year we see less and less usage of large fireworks in our neighborhoods as we show respect for the property rights of others. Prior to the passage of HB 2852, to discharge these large explosives you had to be licensed, certified and bonded. The legislation sends mixed messages. Vendors selling these explosives in makeshift tents must have a minimum of $1 million in insurance, while any untrained person can set them off in their back yards.
The statute allows municipalities to enact ordinances that ban the use but not the sale of the large aerial and loud fireworks, creating some confusion. The question was raised if we can buy them why can’t we use them? The sale of fireworks has been legal in Ohio for many years, but there is a state ban on their use within state borders. An example can also be made that we can legally purchase guns in West Virginia but there are restrictions on how and where they can be used, certainly not in our back yards.
Many West Virginia cities enacted ordinances to ban the use within their jurisdiction in response to massive complaints. Huntington has an ordinance that bans the use of the formerly banned fireworks, which had been in force for many years prior to 2016. Each violation carries the possibility of a $500 fine per offense.
Every Fourth of July holiday, there are more fires from the use of fireworks than from any other cause. Their discharge is responsible for thousands of injuries and even deaths. In Huntington, most of our residential properties sit on 40-foot lots, making it impossible to detonate aerial fireworks safely. When you add the use of alcohol or drugs which are part of many Fourth of July celebrations, the danger increases.
We see adults allowing children to use ground-based fireworks, even though they are not legal for use by those under age 18. Sparklers get as hot as a blowtorch and can cause severe burns.
Some band together and spend hundreds even thousands of dollars on fireworks that are detonated from dark to the wee hours of the morning. They show no consideration for neighbors, many of whom are elderly, veterans with PTSD and other conditions that cause them to experience extreme distress due to the prolonged excessive noise.
After the extended quarantine resulting from the coronavirus pandemic, we are just beginning to get back to some of our social activities. However, this cannot be used as an excuse to violate the local law and set off illegal explosives. They are no less dangerous now than in previous years.
During this recent quarantine we have shown as never before how the actions of one affects us all. Please think before imposing on the peace of your neighbors. Our city officials enforce our ordinances, but they will need your help if they are to protect your personal safety and home. Call 911 to report aerial and loud fireworks in your neighborhood.