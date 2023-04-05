April is National Fair Housing Month. The Federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 (FHAA) prohibit discrimination in the term and conditions of housing transactions based upon race, sex, color, national origin, religion, disability, and familial status and are meant to ensure that everyone has the right to live where they can afford to live.
In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency charged by Congress to enforce fair housing law, reported data showing the protected class receiving the most complaints was disability at 57.7%, followed by race at 27.4%, sex and sexual harassment at 15.8%, familial status (families with children) at 8.4%, with other categories under 10%.
Disability: It is illegal to refuse to make reasonable accommodations to the rules, policies, practices or services that would allow the person with a disability equal opportunity to use a dwelling. It is illegal to ask an applicant if they have a disability or the nature or extent of the disability unless the questions are needed to determine eligibility for housing specifically designated for persons with disabilities. “No pet” policies may not be applied to service/comfort/assistive animals and do not require special deposit.
The design and construction requirements in the FHAA apply to the new construction of multi-family units of four or more having first occupancy after March 13, 1991, whether privately of federally funded. All units on the ground floor must be accessible and adaptable such that a person who uses a wheelchair can maneuver in the space. If there is more than one floor at ground level, all units on each ground level must be accessible/adaptable. If there is an elevator, all units on all floors must be accessible/adaptable. If federally funded, an additional 5% of units must be completely accessible.
Race and national origin: A qualified prospective renter or buyer must be shown the full range of available properties in their price range. Owners or landlords are not exempt from fair housing laws if they don’t use commercial media to market the property. Social media, a listing service and a sign in the yard or window are all considered advertising under the law.
Landlords may not deny rights based upon the tenant’s association with persons other than their identified race, national origin, religion, etc. The act prohibits denial of housing to mixed race or unmarried couples based upon the religious beliefs of the owner/landlord. Qualified buyers or renters cannot be denied their rights due to biased beliefs of the national origin of the housing seeker.
Sex and sexual harassment: The FHAA prohibits using preference for tenants based upon sex (examples: men can perform maintenance; women are better housekeepers, etc., or using sexual relationships in the terms and conditions of housing). LGBTQ rights are protected in the Huntington ordinance.
Familial status: A family with children cannot be denied rental. Rental may only be denied based upon state occupancy code that limits the number of persons per square foot in a space, not the presence, number, or sex of children.
“I just want to go home” is a longing we feel if away from home when sick or tired. Home will somehow make it better. Home is our sanctuary from the world. We have the right to obtain and keep the peaceful enjoyment of our home. If you have been treated unfairly in housing in the Huntington area, contact the local fair housing agency, the Huntington Human Relations Commission, at 304-696-5540 ext 2014.
Carole Boster is a Huntington resident. She is a retired senior investigator and compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
