April is National Fair Housing Month. The Federal Fair Housing Amendments Act of 1988 (FHAA) prohibit discrimination in the term and conditions of housing transactions based upon race, sex, color, national origin, religion, disability, and familial status and are meant to ensure that everyone has the right to live where they can afford to live.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, the federal agency charged by Congress to enforce fair housing law, reported data showing the protected class receiving the most complaints was disability at 57.7%, followed by race at 27.4%, sex and sexual harassment at 15.8%, familial status (families with children) at 8.4%, with other categories under 10%.

Carole Boster is a Huntington resident. She is a retired senior investigator and compliance officer for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

