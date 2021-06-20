We are coming out of a difficult year of isolation from friends and family and seeing the light at the end of the tunnel. Over the 4th of July weekend, some will use the pandemic as an excuse to violate the city ordinance that prohibits the use of commercial-grade fireworks in city limits. Thinking only of themselves, they feel they should be able to to celebrate as they like.
Perhaps they should acknowledge we all went through this together, including veterans with PTSD, the elderly, those with heart conditions, our pets who comforted us throughout the period, and others for whom the prolonged explosion of these devices is not only traumatic but also a health risk.
The Huntington Police Department will have dedicated patrols to deal only with fireworks violations. Other officers can assist when not on other calls. If it goes into the air or goes boom, it is illegal in city limits. There are more fires on the 4th of July weekend than any other time of year. Many pets are lost each year when they panic and try to run from the noise. Keep pets indoors and comfort them. Pray for animals in shelters who will be caged and terrified.
I remember not so long ago when it was a personal choice to decide if we wanted to see fireworks by going to displays by those certified to safely handle them. Something that used to be a fun way to enjoy a holiday has morphed into a chaotic situation where we fear our homes being set on fire and experience a complete loss of property rights. It should be our choice when we can go to sleep at night, not the choice of those who would set off explosions well into the wee hours of the morning.
We are trying to encourage people who live in larger cities to relocate to Huntington, selling the many educational and cultural benefits of living in a small town. Those who would come would be doing so to get away from the noise and bustle of big city life. The lawlessness of endangering person and property by exploding aerial fireworks ten feet from your neighbor would be a culture shock to anyone from a large city where it is not common practice.
This is not the image we want to project. We must decide what we want to be -- a small town where neighbors respect the rights of others, or live up to the media portrayal of us as a backward-thinking bunch of good old boys who do anything they want whenever they want? It’s our choice.