At BridgeValley Community and Technical College we are proud of the years-long partnerships we have built with key employers in the region. Leveraging those partnerships helps create new opportunities for our students, our communities, and our entire state. Just as important, we are thankful to senators Shelley Moore Capito and Joe Manchin for their support of common sense, pro-growth energy policies that help foster these kinds of collaborations here in West Virginia and throughout the country.
Working with our industry partners, BridgeValley has been able to expand access to vital advanced manufacturing education that helps students develop the 21st century skills they need to enter the workforce and position themselves for future success. For more than a decade through a program called WV FAME (Federation for Advanced Manufacturing Education), BridgeValley’s Advanced Manufacturing Technician (AMT) associate degree program, launched in partnership with Toyota West Virginia, has provided students cutting-edge curriculum, a paid working experience, and insight into best practices of a world-class manufacturer.
