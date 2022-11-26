The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

At his first State of the State address in 2017, Gov. Jim Justice brought an ax and tackle box, explaining that he had met an older woman along a Wyoming County roadside selling anything she could to get by. This was also my first State of the State after being elected to the House of Delegates, and I was awestruck to watch the address in person that I had seen for years on TV. I remember well the governor’s revelation that “I carry the tackle box and ax every day. I can’t stand how good we are and how troubled we are and how many people are hurting.”

The last six years in office have taught me that we do, in fact, still have many people hurting, particularly when it comes to hunger. According to the latest data from Feeding America, 1 in 8 West Virginians, and 1 in 6 West Virginia kids, are “food insecure,” meaning that they lack reliable access to enough affordable, nutritious food.

Chad Lovejoy, D-Cabell, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.

