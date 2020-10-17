Many years ago, I learned the “Three R’s” in a red brick school house in Pea Ridge. Times seemed simpler then; the day’s hardest part was understanding who decided it wise that kids climb a 50-foot rope dangling from the gym ceiling. Those fundamentals have now evolved into my contemporary approach to the more complicated arena of public service — Respect, Reason and Relationships. These guide me while navigating the myriad issues that arise while serving as my neighbors’ representative in Charleston since 2016.
Respect is the core principle of human interaction. You will never find another who agrees on every single issue. Standing firm in your position while acknowledging that another may disagree without forfeiting his humanity is the very essence of civil debate. Especially in disagreement, I am mindful of the dignity of the office with which I have been entrusted. Once elected, a representative represents all constituents, not just those politically aligned. Having to choose between a red and green button on literally thousands of votes ensures that you will disappoint everyone at some point. Solace is knowing that on every vote, you strived to choose the better of the options presented for the people who sent you there.
Reason is the primary tool in problem solving and allows the dissection of policy and the analysis of the consequences that necessarily follow. It exposes faulty premises and unsound logic. It subdues the passions and allows better decisions based on empirical data. In Charleston, I constantly challenge my own opinions and recognize my limitations, seeking input from home (sometimes at midnight before an early committee meeting) — both from those with more knowledge than me and from those who will have to live directly with the consequences. I actively seek the arguments and the counterarguments to weigh them in the balance.
Finally, getting older, I realize that relationships are what life is really about. Perhaps these suffer most in contemporary politics. We have become so polarized, retreating into tribal corners, losing what matters most for our common success — genuine connection. The relationships made with my neighbors these past four years have been the ultimate reward — truly experiencing the neighborhoods, the families, the businesses, the characters, and their stories.
I can never say thank you enough for letting a kid from Pea Ridge take those “Three R’s” to Charleston, and I would be honored to do so again if you’ll have me.