Hope is a powerful tool when utilized effectively.
It is important to have hope to be successful, but you also have to be resourceful and dedicated to accepting the challenge of gaining personal growth with every experience. This “balanced hope” is important for all people to pursue in their lives.
The current pandemic requires us to maintain a balanced hope to reflect on how we as individuals can learn and grow from this experience. It also presents the opportunity to be proactive regarding what steps we can take going forward to improve ourselves and the world around us. Inside each of us is a God-given ability that has been maturing and developing in order to be utilized for this moment.
My name is Charles C. Meyers Jr., and I am from Huntington, West Virginia. I have tried to maintain a balanced hope for myself throughout my life. To maintain a high level of hope, I challenge myself to improve on my skills and realize my potential. As a project manager for Geiger Brothers Inc. in Jackson, Ohio, I get inspired each day by the individuals I am surrounded by to push myself to become the best leader within the company. Yes, I have a high level of hope to be the best leader in the company, but my actions each day allow me to grow into that role and continue to prove myself.
Furthermore, I hope to be the best leader for students of Huntington, West Virginia, to allow them to see more within themselves. With this hope comes a responsibility to enhance my ways of thinking and present them opportunities that allow them to have a balanced hope for their own lives. A balanced hope allows me to understand the individuals around me better and to make an effort to see things from their perspectives.
I feel that we as a nation are focused too much on identifying ourselves with a political party than taking the time to come together with respect and understanding. For instance, when we position ourselves as just a Republican or Democrat, we tend to not be open to listening to any differing opinions from the opposite party. There is a lot of value and insight that we lose with this mindset.
I have learned a lot from both Democrats and Republicans, and I choose to evaluate a person on their character and values. I feel that if we can genuinely base our opinion on those qualities, then we can begin listening to and understanding one another. We can support differing political parties, but we can do it in a civilized manner. I would hate for someone to base their opinion of me solely on the political party I support. My character, my faith, my intelligence and just the key aspects of myself cannot be summarized into one political party for someone to understand who I am.
My balanced hope allows me to know that our nation can be in a better position than it is in now, while also allowing me to understand the role that I have in making it better. We can disagree with one another, while still listening to one another. There is so much wisdom and truth that we can learn from each other, but a balanced hope is required to allow ourselves to be inspired to reach that understanding. It is only then that we can start shaping this country with the purest of intents. This is our time and opportunity to unite to ensure that we continue to strive for “A More Perfect Union.”