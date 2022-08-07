I have worked in the technology sector for 40 years and in broadband for the past decade. People constantly ask me why our broadband service in West Virginia is so poor and so expensive. The easy answer is the economic explanation of the ratio between the number of available customers and the cost of building infrastructure. Then, of course, there’s the old excuse about our topography and regulatory difficulties. But the facts simply don’t support the easy answers, and the back story is more complicated.
I hear suggestions for making broadband a regulated utility, but I don’t know anyone who believes that price-setting works well. What does work is old-fashioned competition in the marketplace. Want to see broadband providers squirm? Suggest meaningful competition.
Unfortunately, most West Virginia broadband providers have achieved the status of “rent-seekers.” Rent-seeking is a concept in economics in which an individual or an entity seeks to increase wealth without creating any benefits or wealth for society. Rent-seekers obtain financial gains and benefits by restricting competition or manipulating the distribution of economic resources. The practice reduces economic efficiency and discourages innovation.
It’s time to disrupt the broadband duopolies. The best way to improve broadband access and interrupt rent-seeking is to build publicly-owned fiber and allow competitive access to the market. Publicly-owned infrastructure is not a new concept; bridges, roads, and airports are everyday examples. Governments don’t deliver freight or operate airlines but enable private enterprises to do these things.
Broadband also has become an essential service, and the public deserves and expects to see competition and innovation here, too. It’s time to build publicly-owned access to this essential service. Every state will receive at least $100 million in federal dollars to improve broadband. West Virginia will receive $136 million. The West Virginia Office of Broadband recently announced more than $21 million in grants to expand broadband. Unfortunately, at this time, all of that $21 million is reserved for the rent-seekers versus publicly-owned projects with competitive access.
The West Virginia Legislature has taken the future head-on and moved mountains to free us from our feudal broadband environment. It has created legislation lowering barriers to building new infrastructure and making it easier for new providers to enter the market. It also has developed strong consumer protection laws and enabled counties, municipalities, and nonprofits to build and operate broadband infrastructure. Of course, the rent-seekers fought the Legislature every step of the way, but public interest prevailed.
However, our state broadband office created no grant programs for publicly owned fiber and has reserved its entire federal allocation of $136 million broadband dollars for rent-seeking duopolies. All state broadband grant applications require a participating broadband provider.
The Legislature has empowered cities, counties, and cooperatives to build and operate broadband facilities. Therefore, it would be wise for the West Virginia Office of Broadband to adjust its grant guidelines to foster competition and competitive access to markets.
Some local governments in the Mountain State clearly understand the underlying problem. Leaders in Putnam County, the City of South Charleston, and the City of Huntington have rejected the notion that change is impossible. Instead of business as usual, their forward-thinking leaders are creating technical spaces where 21st Century economies will thrive. They are building publicly-owned fiber where consumers will have competitive choices.
Huntington Mayor Steve Williams has taken the more enlightened and holistic approach with publicly-owned fiber. As a result, Huntington’s citizens will enjoy not only the benefits of choice and competition from broadband providers but also live in a “Smart City.” Because the City of Huntington will own its fiber infrastructure, it can deploy the “Smart City” technologies that will, among other things, enhance public safety, make existing city services more efficient, promote telehealth and attract technology industries.
As a result, Huntington will have a seat at the table as the 21st Century unfolds. The Huntington model is the technology solution for all communities in 21st century Appalachia. It enables growth and innovation, and it’s scalable. As a result, local providers, startups, and innovators will find Huntington a welcoming environment. Startups and innovators are crucial for economic growth.
Our 21st century markets are global, lean, and efficient. There is simply no room for rent-seekers in any new market. We can never predict when or where we are going to find leadership. But today, it’s in Huntington, West Virginia.
Charles Dennie is a former director of the West Virginia Office of Broadband and works as a consultant for municipal broadband initiatives.
