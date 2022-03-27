The mayors of Charleston and Huntington, Amy Goodwin and Steve Williams, deserve plaudits for their recent jointly written column (“Build a stronger southern WV by working together,” Feb. 27).
Amy and Steve tell us that “The cities of Charleston and Huntington have been working together feverishly to strengthen and diversify our region’s economy to ensure a brighter future for our young people — the next generation of business owners, visionaries and innovators.”
Charleston and Huntington, the largest cities in West Virginia, have not only been “working together” to achieve their objectives, but are collaborating with multiple public and private entities in their efforts, including the state’s two largest universities, West Virginia University and Marshall.
In their histories, these two cities have sometimes been perceived as in competition with one another in many respects. No longer so, thanks to their coalition to develop their economies and that of the region brought about largely by the visionary foresight of their mayors.
West Virginia is one of only two states, Vermont being the other, whose largest cities, Charleston and Burlington, respectively, have a population of less than 50,000.
In his book, the 10th Anniversary edition of “The Rise of the Creative Class,” the American urbanist Richard Florida concludes: “Powering the great ongoing changes of our time is the rise of human creativity as the defining feature of economic life. Creativity has come to be valued — and systems have evolved to encourage and harness it — because it is increasingly recognized as the font from which new technologies, new industries, new wealth, and all other good economic things flow.”
Professor Florida recognizes that creativity requires creative people, that place matters to them and that creative people need creative cities.
My notion is that mayors Goodwin’s and Williams’ objective is to make Charleston and Huntington “creative cities” in order “to ensure,” as they put it, “a brighter future for our young people.”
It appears that the mayors not only want to make their two cities “creative” ones, but also their thinking goes beyond Charleston and Huntington to make the region in which they are located more economically viable.
In more expansive terms, there is a case to be made that economic development in West Virginia should be planned on a regional basis.
John Deskins, director of the Bureau of Business and Economic Development at WVU (BBER) in speaking at the Oct. 13, 2021, meeting in Charleston when BBER’s West Virginia Economic Outlook 2022-2026 was made public, suggested that West Virginia should “think regionally” in efforts to develop the economy of the state.
Deskins illustrated with six possible such regions: Seven counties in southwestern West Virginia — McDowell, Wyoming, Mingo, Logan, Boone, Wayne and Lincoln — which Deskins called the Southern Coalfields Region, where jobs shrank 25% between 2012-2019. Seven counties in southeastern West Virginia — Mercer, Monroe, Summers, Raleigh, Greenbrier, Fayette and Nicholas — which Deskins called the New River Gorge Region, where jobs shrank 8.2% between 2012-2019. Four counties in western-central West Virginia — Cabell, Putnam, Kanawha and Clay — which Deskins called the Metro Valley Region, where jobs shrank 4.6% between 2012-2019. Five counties in north central West Virginia — Monongalia, Preston, Marion, Taylor, and Harrison — which Deskins called the North Central Region, where jobs increased by 3% between 2012-2019. Three counties in the Eastern Panhandle — Jefferson, Berkley and Morgan — which Deskins called the Eastern Panhandle Region, where jobs increased 12.4% between 2012-2019. Finally, Deskins identified eight counties largely in the Northern Panhandle of the state — Hancock, Brooke, Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel, Tyler, Doddridge and Richie — which Deskins called the Shale Gas Region, where jobs shrank 2.8% between 2012-19.
Deskins’ suggestion that West Virginia should “think regionally” can and probably should mean that in deriving optimum economic development proposals thought to have the greatest degree of attainability under the largely common conditions that are shared by the counties comprising a region. Thus, for example, the four counties comprising Deskins’ Metro Valley Region or the three counties comprising the Eastern Panhandle may have more optimum economic development possibilities that would be thought to be attainable than say the six counties comprising the Southern Coalfields Region. Likely optimum economic development proposals may also differ, say, for the counties comprising the Shale Gas Region than for the counties comprising the New River Gorge Region.
What counties having common traits should be joined for a region would itself require some sustained study.
It is my hypothesis that West Virginia has an urgent need to establish two think tanks or alternatively worded institutes for public policy research, one at WVU, the other at Marshall.
The institutes should be staffed at state expense with deep thinkers who are analytical, well-read and reasonably remunerated who are engaged on a sustained basis to develop optimum proposals to improve the prosperity and well-being of the state’s citizens and businesses.
Deep thinkers are persons who plan ahead, consider all the possible outcomes before making a decision, weigh all the pros and cons of each option, seek the best possible outcomes, not wanting to decide anything precipitously, solve problems by patiently deconstructing them and trying to predict outcomes, and identify potential obstacles because they evaluate matters from every possible angle.
Multiple rationales exist for assigning Marshall University the role of performing research and making optimum proposals based thereon to develop the state’s economy on a regional basis.
First, the newly chosen president of Marshall University, Brad Smith, himself a graduate of Marshall, was the CEO of Intuit for 11 years, where he established a reputation as an innovator that led to record growth for the company, and, together with his wife, funded Ascend West Virginia, the nation’s premiere talent attraction and retention program.
With its location in Huntington, Marshall is closer to that part of the state’s southern counties, which may very well be the most challenging in West Virginia in developing optimum proposals offering the greatest degree of attainability for their economic development.