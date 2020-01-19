As the Presbyterian Campus Minister of Marshall University, I am blessed to work with students who come from a variety of backgrounds. Many of these students are LGBTQ, and unfortunately, several of them have been marginalized by the faith traditions in which they were raised. In many cases, the faith of these LGBTQ students has been both shaped and shaken by their rejection.
This truly breaks my heart, and I understand why our LGBTQ siblings are skeptical of the church, even ones that claim to be open and affirming. The church, as a whole, is responsible for a great deal of the hurt that is felt within LGBTQ+ community. And yet, I am constantly inspired by my queer colleagues and students who recognize that the harm caused by the church does not define their relationship with God. Their faith encourages me to ensure that the campus ministry I am a part of provides a space for reconciliation and healing.
Our state can also begin this healing process. Too many LGBTQ people across the state have been fired from their jobs or evicted from their homes just because of who they are or who they love. Most people don’t realize that West Virginia is one of 30 states in the country without comprehensive LGBTQ nondiscrimination protections. Without these protections, my LGBTQ students will be vulnerable to harassment and discrimination. They will be less likely to return to their communities with the knowledge and skills they worked so hard for here at Marshall.
A few of our cities, like Huntington, have adopted their own local nondiscrimination ordinances, but these ordinances alone are not enough. Only 11 percent of West Virginians live in a city with these local protections. We currently have only a patchwork of protections. My students are protected from discrimination here on campus, but as soon as they step across city limits, those protections go away. I want my students to be safe, no matter where they go.
That is why I feel compelled to join a coalition of more than 100 faith members from across West Virginia to finally call for action on this urgent issue. We all joined forces in an unprecedented coalition to endorse the Fairness Act, a simple bill that will ensure our LGBTQ friends and neighbors are protected from discrimination in employment, housing and public spaces. This is a bill that has been introduced for many years in our state’s Legislature but has yet to be adopted. Now is the time to recognize and honor the humanity of LGBTQ people throughout the state.
To that end, I point you to the story of the Ethiopian eunuch found in Acts. This is a narrative that describes an individual who is turned away from worship because of their sexual identity. They are hurt and rightly skeptical when Philip approaches. Yet, when the eunuch asks, “What is to keep me from being baptized,” Philip says nothing. He simply baptizes the eunuch.
As a minister and representative of the church, I am not the keeper of God’s grace. At my best, all I can do is point to the grace that is freely given to all people, especially to those considered unworthy by others. This is where my faith calls me: to honor the humanity of every person. And so, I will be carefully watching this legislative session, and I encourage our state lawmakers to vote in support of the Fairness Act.