Imagine, if you will, a state and its slogan: “Open for Business.”
Now, imagine that state and its legislators working together to provide cities with the essential tools to meet the needs of their citizens and businesses. Then suddenly, that state and its legislators take those tools away without thinking of the consequences.
Wondering what was just said? Confusing to say the least? Of course it is. You see, you are about to be taken on a journey through a time and process not known to many of us…
This is the (2022) legislative session.
This 60-day period at the beginning of each year, when our House of Delegates and State Senate meet to propose new legislation, is supposed to be a time of hope and progress for the State of West Virginia. A time where we declare, through words and actions, that we are truly open for business. We have already seen exciting announcements of new industries and manufacturing companies coming to West Virginia, and it has seemed that hope would be fulfilled this year.
But proposed legislation from the West Virginia Senate would rule cities unable to echo the “Open for Business” message by putting us not in a growth mindset but into a fight for survival. The Senate has proposed eliminating the business and occupation (B&O) taxes paid by companies who do business and use our cities’ services over a very short period of time. And while I, and other mayors across the state, agree that we need to make our state attractive for development, we are also intimately aware of what this cut would do to our cities’ budgets and our ability to meet our citizens’ needs.
Revenue received through B&O pays for the things that make our cities good places to live. They pay for road repair within municipal limits, refuse collection, first responders, snow removal, parks, and the jobs for people who make all of these services possible. Eliminating this revenue source will result in an immediate reduction of these jobs and services all across West Virginia.
The senators sponsoring this terrible legislation will tell that you cities were given an opportunity to become part of the “home rule” program and impose a 1% sales tax within their borders. What they won’t tell you is that “home rule” came with caveats. At the time, they weren’t bad. Cities were told to consider reducing their B&O taxes and plan for how the new sales tax revenues would be allocated. But home rule was never meant to be a replacement for B&O; it was supposed to be another tool in the arsenal for cities to become better places to live, work, and raise families.
Cities who took advantage of the new “home rule” option immediately went to work planning to address pension debt, aging infrastructure, development planning and a variety of other projects. Municipal leadership looked toward both fixing the problems of the past and creating a future in our cities. These were the days of hope and progress, and tangible results can be seen in the cities that took advantage of this tool. Major infrastructure projects and improvements have been planned, pensions for first responders are on the road to recovery, and tourism development and expansion are now part of the daily conversation around West Virginia. The promises made to cities were becoming promises kept to West Virginians in so many ways.
So imagine the surprise that we received on Day 1 of the 2022 legislative session when we realized our ability to take care of our citizens and our businesses was being put in jeopardy. It is gut-wrenching. People depend on our cities and our services, especially our residents and our small businesses. Statewide, this cut to city budgets will directly affect hundreds of thousands of people through the services cities can afford to provide, yet this proposed legislation includes zero help or relief from the Senators sponsoring the bill.
Yes, we are in a land of both shadow and substance, things and ideas. We have entered the 2022 legislative session ... Open for Business?
Chris Tatum is mayor of the Village of Barboursville.