The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to Herald-Dispatch.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.


Learn more about HD Media

Regan

Christopher J. Regan

Derrick Evans attacked the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021. He filmed himself at the violent breach of the East Rotunda doors. He obstructed the officers trying to protect the Congress as it counted electoral votes, saying “(b)ring the tear gas. We don’t care. We’re taking this country back whether you like it or not. Today’s a test run!”

When he was charged with his crimes, he flip-flopped. Evans resigned from the House of Delegates. He said he took full responsibility and regretted the embarrassment he had caused. He briefly pretended to have been a journalist at the event where he had filmed himself yelling — and this is a direct quote — “Trump! Trump! Woooo!” He agreed to cooperate with the government’s investigation.

Christopher Regan is a retired attorney and the former vice chair of the West Virginia Democratic Party. He blogs at www.homeyesterday.com.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Recommended for you