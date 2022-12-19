West Virginians expect lawmakers to keep them “secure in their houses, persons, papers and effects, against unreasonable searches and seizures,” as the state Constitution guarantees. But too often, government agencies run roughshod over citizens’ rights, showing their elected representatives that there’s far more work to be done.
Take bowhunter David Craft for instance. He followed the rules when he bagged two trophy bucks in November 2020, including one in McDowell County. So when West Virginia wildlife officers came to his North Carolina house to ask questions three months later, he had nothing to hide.
“I thought that if I told them everything — told them the truth — that I didn’t really need a lawyer present because I wasn’t guilty of any crimes,” Craft says in a Thanksgiving weekend video that already has generated more than 1 million views and 4,000 comments.
Unfortunately, his cooperation backfired. Officers from the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources decided Craft must have done something wrong, so they seized both sets of antlers from a taxidermist and posed with them in the media, while boasting about catching a poacher.
What the officers lacked was a search warrant, probable cause or credible theory of wrongdoing. Officers speculated that Craft had exceeded McDowell County’s seasonal limit of one buck per hunter. But Craft responded with paperwork showing that the other kill occurred in North Carolina, over 150 miles away, and that he had checked in both animals as required by law.
In other words, the officers had guesses. Craft had receipts.
Despite the flimsy case, the Division of Natural Resources refused to let go. The agency pursued prosecution for more than one year, until finally moving for dismissal of all charges on April 21, 2022 — one week before the scheduled start of a jury trial.
“I’ve never gotten an apology,” says Craft, who now lives in Mercer County, West Virginia. “I’ve never gotten anything from these guys.”
David’s story has been widely told. But few people know about special powers that West Virginia wildlife officers have to infringe on property rights in other ways. Years ago, the West Virginia Legislature authorized game wardens to enter onto private land to search for hunting violations. They can do this without a search warrant, suspicion of a crime, or the knowledge or consent of landowners.
Game wardens can set up on your private land and watch for violations for as long as they like. “No trespassing” signs and locked gates cannot keep them out.
Using similar authorization in Tennessee and Pennsylvania, game wardens even snuck onto private land and hid spy cameras in the trees—so the government could watch citizens 24/7 without detection. Landowners in those states finally had enough and fought back in separate lawsuits with representation from the Institute for Justice, a public interest law firm that defends property rights. Yet warrantless snooping remains unchallenged in West Virginia.
Citizens shouldn’t have to bring a lawsuit just to restore the clear meaning of the state Constitution. A reform bill, which I plan to introduce during the 2023 legislative session, would protect all citizens on private land anywhere in West Virginia. Game wardens still could search hunting clubs, farms and wilderness retreats, but only if they first have probable cause and a judge-signed warrant.
The principle is simple: Fishing expeditions should be left to people trying to catch fish. Government agents trying to catch poachers shouldn’t get to decide for themselves when and where to intrude onto clearly marked private land.
The proposed legislation might not help bowhunters like Craft, who experienced a different type of property rights violation. But it would close a massive hole that has left West Virginians unprotected for decades.
Eager to find illicit moonshine, federal agents started conducting surveillance on private land during Prohibition. Rather than rein in the warrantless searches, the U.S. Supreme Court sanctioned them in 1924. The result was the Open Fields Doctrine, which allows government agents to roam almost anywhere except inside private buildings and the immediate vicinity.
Fortunately, states have power to set their own limits on government search and seizure. Mississippi, Montana, New York, Oregon, Vermont, Tennessee and Washington include language in their state constitutions designed to prevent state officials from entering and operating on private land without warrants.
West Virginia could take its own stand for property rights with passage of the proposed reforms. Poaching is a crime. But law enforcement agents are the guilty ones when they patrol uninvited on someone else’s land.
Chuck Horst, R-Berkeley, is a member of the West Virginia House of Delegates.
