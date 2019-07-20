In the summer of 1969, men from the planet Earth first set foot on an Outer World. Our moon, for so long the subject of wonder, song and poetry, became something touched by humanity and forever changed our perception of space. How did NASA pull it off?
In 1869, the transcontinental railroad was completed in Utah. 1919 saw the first non-stop flight across the Atlantic. And 25 years before American astronauts touched down on the lunar Sea of Tranquility, the U.S. armed forces were well on their way to defeating fascism in Europe and imperialism in the Pacific.
JFK issued the challenge in May 1961 ".. . I believe that this nation should commit itself to achieving the goal, before this decade is out, of landing a man on the moon and returning him safely to the earth." At once deemed too grand a goal with an impossible timetable, NASA forged ahead with plans to meet the deadline. On Nov. 22, 1963, an assassin's bullet cut down the young president, and America was plunged into great sorrow.
But in an incredible twist of fate, that bullet changed the course of the space program. Congress was looking to cut NASA's budget, and the thrill of Americans going into orbit was fading from importance in the public eye. Kennedy's tragic death galvanized the country around supporting the moon mission, and talk of cutting the budget turned into increased funding to get it done.
What Kennedy was referring to was Project Apollo. It involved the most powerful booster rocket ever built, the three-stage Saturn 5. A trio of astronauts would ride to orbit and join their command/service module (CSM) with the lunar module (LM) before blasting toward the moon. Two previous missions had orbited our satellite; Apollo 11 aimed to land on it! Neil Armstrong, Lt. Michael Collins and Col. Edwin "Buzz" Aldrin were the men chosen to take this perilous journey.
The nation collectively held its breath as the huge rocket lifted off from launch pad 39-A on July 16, 1969. People around the globe were anxious to see if the LM (nicknamed Eagle) could safely land Armstrong and Aldrin, while Collins remained in Columbia, the code name for the CSM. On this date 50 years ago, with alarms beeping and fuel running low, Neil Armstrong piloted the LM to a safe landing! His famous words "... Tranquility base here ... the Eagle has landed" let the world know he and Aldrin were on the threshold of history. That evening, some 400 million people watched with intense anticipation as Armstrong worked his way down the ladder. The fuzzy television picture showed him hop down onto the soft lunar surface. "That's one small step for a man ... one ... giant leap for mankind."
With only months to spare, the United States had accomplished the unimaginable. Some 400,000 people had played a role in this amazing accomplishment, and President Nixon made the first ever telephone call to another world. The moon men took it all in stride. A French woman was asked her reaction to the achievement. She simply stated "Once it was the Americans, I knew they would do it."
And so the decade of the 1960s drew to a close. It had been fraught with more tragedy, sadness, division and ultimately triumph than any in my lifetime. The new decade, the "Age of Aquarius," was set to throw America into Kent State and scandal, disillusioned soldiers returning home to an increasingly ungrateful nation, gasoline shortages, disco balls and pin-up girls with feathered hair. Where would the space program go?
Sadly, NASA has never returned to manned deep space exploration after the last Apollo mission in 1972. The agency hopes to return astronauts to space in the next year, and land humans onto the moon again by 2024. Will we get to Mars? Is man still curious enough to look up and wonder what more is out there? Time, as always, will tell.
But in Huntington on that summer night in 1969, I sat with my mom in our basement on North Terrace watching in amazement. I still look up. I still ponder what man can accomplish, and hope to be around to write you again in 2039.
Chuck Romine III is a former Huntington resident now living in North Carolina.