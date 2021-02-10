In 2017, the city of Huntington garnered $10 million as the grand-prize winner in America’s Best Communities competition. Since then, a variety of initiatives to rehabilitate and revitalize the Highlawn, West End, and Fairfield West neighborhoods, respectively, have been initiated. As a native Huntingtonian, I am delighted and encouraged by the progress achieved to date toward reversing decades of outmigration, economic decline, drug addiction and community fragmentation. As a native son of Fairfield West, I am likewise impressed at the progress made to meet the planning initiatives stipulated in the Fairfield Innovation Plan. This ambitious and bold plan promises to reestablish Hal Greer Boulevard and Fairfield West as a vibrant, safe, accessible and resilient community.
Notably, the Fairfield Improvement Plan recognizes the richness of the city’s rich African American history as a cultural asset. However, what the plan fails to articulate, and what city leaders have failed to fully actualize to date, is the economic potential embedded in this history. From its founding, Huntington’s burgeoning urban-industrial economy, relatively cordial racial environment, and bountiful space attracted black and white migrants as well as European immigrants. Each contributed to the city’s cultural, social, and economic dynamism throughout the 19th and 20th centuries. Importantly, Huntington’s phenomenal growth was inextricably linked to the labor, activism, and prosperity of the city’s and region’s black population. Their efforts helped build, maintain, and shepherd the essential institutions necessary to achieve a sense of community, produce future black leaders, and help Huntington grow into a regional powerhouse. The recent ribbon cutting for the Memphis T. Garrison House, the biannual Douglass-Huntington High School reunion, and the positive response to my recently published book and presentations attest to the abiding cultural interest and economic currency of this history. Now, city and state leaders and stakeholders must explore other economic opportunities to capitalize on this history if the fullness of Huntington’s renaissance is be realized.
Arguably, no other city in the Ohio River Valley nor Central Appalachia is better positioned to capitalize on the region’s African American history than Huntington. No other city in the nation can claim the unique legacy linked to the formative experiences of Carter G. Woodson’s life here. Recognized as “the Father of Black History,” Woodson’s legacy casts a long shadow here, inspiring the formation of the longstanding Carter G. Woodson Memorial Foundation, the Carter G. Woodson Award Luncheon, Marshall’s Carter G. Woodson Lyceum, and recent founding of the first-ever Huntington chapter of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, the organization Woodson founded in 1915. As the nation celebrates African American History month, commemorates Woodson’s 145th birthday, and Huntington prepares for its sesquicentennial, the time has come to establish a Carter G. Woodson Heritage Center on Hal Greer Boulevard, in the Fairfield West district. Dedicated to chronicling, examining, and celebrating the lives, stories, and experiences of Black Huntingtonians and Appalachians, this one-of-a-kind, world-class museum, cultural center, and community nexus would attract local, national, and international visitors year-round, generating comprehensive and wide-ranging educational, social, cultural, and economic benefits to the city.
In February 2026, America will celebrate the 100th anniversary of the founding of Negro History Week, later expanded to Black History Month. Imagine the grand spectacle of community members, city, state, and federal leaders, and visitors from throughout the globe attending the grand opening of the Carter G. Woodson Heritage Center during that very month. One of Woodson’s enduring quotes reads as follows, “I am ready to act, if I find brave men to help me.” We now need brave men and women to step up.