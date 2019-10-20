The future of vehicles is electric. Car people from Jay Leno to GM’s CEO Mary Barra are convinced, and Ford is making big bets with a $500 million investment in electric trucks and the impending release of the electric version of the F-150, Americas best-selling vehicle. Harley Davidson is even releasing an electric motorcycle.
If electric cars (EVs) are the future, what does that mean for us in Appalachia? Will we yet again be in the back of the line to get equal access to a new technology, like the original electrification of homes or the struggles we still have getting access to reliable internet?
Many of the same challenges apply to electrifying Appalachian transportation: Our county roads are longer, wrapping around mountains, and the population is less dense, with towns spread further apart. That same beautiful, hilly landscape that makes getting internet to your house hard eats up the range an EV can go between charges.
Not only is our terrain challenging for EVs, but we are falling behind in the infrastructure to support them. West Virginia ranks 47th out of the 50 states in its ratio of chargers to electric cars, but more critically West Virginia is especially short of fast chargers that can charge a car in minutes not hours, important for road trips. The site PlugShare.com, which tracks chargers, indicates that there are only two universal fast chargers in West Virginia, both at dealerships in Morgantown, which may not even allow travelers to use them. Tesla offers six fast chargers, but those are only compatible with their vehicles.
Our region is falling behind in the adoption of electric vehicles. States in the lead have gotten there in part because they provide tax incentives. Colorado offers $5,000 toward the purchase of a new car, plus federal government incentives. It’s OK if state governments don’t push EVs with tax credits. It’s not how we tend to do things here, but we also should not disproportionally penalize EVs.
States pay much of their road maintenance costs with gasoline taxes, and of course EVs don’t use gas, so EV owners are not paying their share that way. In response, West Virginia and Ohio have passed the highest fee EV drivers have to pay in the country — $200 a year. This is not just EV drivers paying their part; it is asking EV drivers to pay more. Gas cars cover their road maintenance fees with a per-gallon gas tax — 35.7 cents in West Virginia and 38.51 in Ohio. An EV owner would have to drive at least 19,000 miles a year to pay the same taxes as the comparable best-selling sedan, the Toyota Camry, with a combined MPG of 34. The average American only drives 13,476 a year, and the average EV owner drives fewer than 10,000. EV owners should pay a fee based more closely on actual distance traveled, like gas car owners do.
Appalachia has many things going for its EV drivers. West Virginia state parks have put in slower chargers at nine parks, giving EV drivers access to otherwise inaccessible destinations. It is a beautiful place to drive an EV. If we are not going to encourage EVs with our tax system, we should at least not tax EVs at a higher rate than their gas counterparts or we risk discouraging adoption. With fewer EVs, there will be less investment from the private sector to build out the infrastructure EVs require, reducing Appalachia’s access to a new technology yet again.