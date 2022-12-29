The Tri-State’s TRUSTED news source.

There’s an old saying that goes, “With great freedom comes great responsibility.” In my mind, one of the best examples of that phrase is the relationship between the government and the media. It’s an adversarial relationship by nature because we co-exist in the same sphere of operating with great freedom and great responsibility.

You don’t have to like what the media reports. I’ll be honest — I often don’t. However, there’s a very clear difference between not liking what the media reports and actively working to silence them.

West Virginia State Senate President Craig Blair, R-Berkeley, represents the 15th Senatorial District, which includes part of Berkeley County, and Hampshire and Morgan counties.

