Senator Joe Manchin has emerged as a model for bipartisan cooperation in Washington. He clearly wants to build bridges between Republicans and Democrats. Sen. Manchin has voted with President Trump about half the time, which is more than any other current Democrat senator.
In the past, the senator has been unafraid to chart his own course and take positions that are unpopular in D.C., but good for West Virginians.
If Sen. Manchin wants to continue bridging the gap between Democrats and Republicans, he should support healthcare price transparency. Transparency will drive down costs for West Virginians who need relief as they seek to regain financial footing lost throughout the pandemic. Americans need confidence in their healthcare system, and price transparency is key to that.
The rule will go into effect in January when hospitals will be required to publish their discounted cash prices and secret negotiated rates with insurers, and starting January 2022, health insurers must reveal their patient-specific cost-sharing information and their negotiated rates, including on drug prices, so consumers will be able to shop for the best quality of care and coverage at the lowest possible price. Now that the new rule requiring providers to do this has been finalized, Sen. Manchin has an opportunity to build support among Democrats. Price transparency shouldn’t devolve into another partisan debate; Americans need the relief and healing this reform provides. It is not a blue or red issue, but an overwhelming American issue, supported by 90% of people.
Soon, West Virginians will be better able to map their healthcare future around already-tight family budgets. Gone will be surprise medical billing, which has happened too often during the pandemic.
Unlike many efforts to lower the cost of care, price transparency doesn’t raise taxes or make significant changes to the healthcare system. Price transparency is a simple reform that would have a big impact with no downside. It will allow patients to know the price of care before they receive it in order to make better decisions about where to receive treatment and what treatments to undergo, which will increase competition and drive down costs.
Hospitals and insurers make huge profits because they don’t have to reveal their real prices. This secrecy isn’t acceptable in any other sector, whether buying a car or eating at a restaurant, and Congress and a Biden administration should strengthen President Trump’s actions to enforce transparency. Doing so will mean hospitals must charge fair prices or risk losing business as patients search for providers who will. Surely, we all can agree we should lower the cost of care without raising taxes.
Brian Blase, an economist who worked as a special assistant to the president at the National Economic Council, earlier this year spoke about widespread public support: “It’s extremely rare that nine in ten people agree with a position. This includes people like me, who almost uniformly oppose government mandates but who recognize that price transparency is necessary to fix serious dysfunctions in America’s health care sector.”
In Sen. Manchin’s push for bipartisanship, he should publicly fight for transparency. Forcing hospitals and insurers to reveal their prices will allow patients to save money and make better-informed decisions during this crisis. In the past, the senator has supported transparency, and now he can help make it law.