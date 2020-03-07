This is one of a series of guest columns from candidates in the May 12 West Virginia Primary Election.
As a small business owner in Huntington and a candidate for the House of Delegates here in District 16, the issue of our state tax code is on my mind a lot. Moreover, as a citizen, I understand the tax code and state budgets to be moral documents meant to reflect our most basic human values.
Right now, large profitable corporations in West Virginia pay less in taxes (7.4%) than our families bringing in less than $16,000. These families pay 9.4% of their income in state and local taxes.
If that was where the corporate welfare ended, it would still be a sign of backwards priorities favoring corporate donors over common people. Unfortunately, it only gets worse from there. Since 2006, there have been eight major tax breaks for business interests totaling $443 million.
All of this corporate welfare is supposedly in the name of growing business, yet we have remained virtually dead last in economic growth and business climate.
Truth be told, these tax breaks are only good for one-time profits at the very largest businesses and giant bonuses for their CEOs. In the long run, having a tax code this oppressive on ordinary people kills consumer buying power and small business potential, which is a big part of why we remain near last place.
Of course, as bad as our tax code is, it ends up institutionalizing poverty for hundreds of thousands of our people. When you are poor, the tax code hits you just as hard no matter your political party, and it works to keep you poor.
As someone who grew up in deep poverty and has decades of lived experience as a citizen of West Virginia, I know the real consequences of our broken system. That is why I demand real change — not some phrases that patronize our suffering, but the actions necessary to overhaul political priorities in West Virginia.
Candidate for governor Stephen Smith has a Robin Hood tax plan that delivers the kind of measurable, concrete and intentional actions we can take to ensure that in the richest time in our state’s history, we no longer live so damn poor.
His plan calls for bringing back the estate tax on millionaires and instituting a 0.5% wealth tax on certain incomes of over $2 million. These two measures alone generate an estimated $853 million in new revenue.
This plan finally puts some truth behind the usual “pro-small-business” claims made by politicians. Rather than giving giant tax breaks to out-of-state corporations, this kind of tax system gives us the revenue to build the best small business grant infrastructure in the country.
The money is there; it is just being extracted out of our state before it ever gets a chance to work for my small business or your family.
As a candidate, small business owner, and citizen, I ask you to consider your own interests when going into the voting booth this year. Make sure your candidates are willing to stand beside your struggle and fight for your prosperity.