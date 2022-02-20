Since 2015, renewable energy has been the largest source of new energy generation built across our nation. In the last couple years, the renewable energy industry has just started to show its potential here in West Virginia. In 2021, our team at Solar Holler built 25% of the state’s total solar capacity. And, we did it the right way: with union labor.
Here in Appalachia, our mountains and our muscle powered the rest of the country. Our energy electrified New York City and turned iron into steel in Pittsburgh. If there’s one thing we do well, it’s energy. But, coal jobs are slowly fading.
If we want to rebuild and renew our economy with union jobs in the trades, then we have to invest and bolster the next generation of energy. Is there any better plan for West Virginia’s economy?
The clean energy investments being discussed in D.C. could be a boon for us. America has an insatiable demand for low-cost clean energy. They need us; they need folks who know how to build, trained in the trades and experienced in the energy sector.
With good reason, the trade unions — including the United Mine Workers of America and the United Steel Workers — support the policy in discussion.
Federal investment in clean energy manufacturing and generation will invest in our people, bring new life to empty mills and warehouses, re-energize West Virginia’s towns and cities and pull up a seat at the table for us. We can manufacture the metal racking and electrical supply needed for solar installations. We can build the electric school buses — like we’re getting ready to do in South Charleston. We can design clean energy systems and take care of them. Establishing new tax credits for clean energy manufacturing and installation would drive investment in the industry and build on Senator Manchin’s leadership with the Bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act signed into law in November.
In addition to jobs, renewable energy installations owned and operated by West Virginians — whether small solar arrays on homes or larger systems to power businesses — bring the wealth of ownership home. Last year Solar Holler’s work helped 350 families and businesses go solar and save an estimated $8.1 million over the life of their systems. For those in AEP territory, we use our solar financing to cut their energy expenses by 20% on Day 1 and protect them from rapidly rising rates.
Large-scale solar projects are beginning to pop up in coal country and will bring tax revenue to rural communities. As a recent profile highlights, retired coal power plants and mines are often already wired into the grid and the largest regional interstate power market. This makes Appalachia ripe for large-scale clean energy projects.
New clean energy tax credits and other policies supporting rural energy would leverage more resources to enable business leaders in Appalachia to continue to provide jobs and contribute meaningfully to our economy. They would accelerate and enhance advanced manufacturing through the energy community reinvestment financing program — spurring the repowering, repurposing, and redeveloping of manufacturing facilities in energy communities. And they can create the opportunity for Appalachians to own and profit from the nation’s next generation of energy infrastructure.
As a native West Virginian, I’m excited for our future as a state, for the chance to build new industries, and for the chance to share our expertise with the world. Now all we need is to put the finishing touches on this new legislation.