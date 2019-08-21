Strange thoughts waft through my ailing mind the older I get.
For example, I have been thinking about sprinkling versus dunking a lot recently.
Why is that? Is it because my Missionary Baptist grandma (rest her soul) may be sending messages from beyond the grave, telling me I can't get into heaven with her unless I get dunked?
You see, I was sprinkled in the Guyandotte Methodist Church as a baby. The Methodists say that's enough. Dunking isn't necessary.
"Sprinkling won't get it," I can almost hear Grandma say. "Your mother got dunked in the Guyandotte River. You must do the same."
I sometimes wonder if we West Virginians have turned out the way we are because of our inability to come to grips with this single act initiated by John the Baptist who lived in the wilds, ate locusts and, according to the Bible, dunked anyone who came to him while he stood in the Jordan River.
He was a weird dude who was decapitated because of his weirdness in the eyes of the law. But, once again according to the Bible, Jesus came to him for a dunking, which not only made John a saint but had an entire subdivision of the Christian religion named after him.
But John the Baptist wasn't a Baptist. He was, instead, probably a strange brand of Judaism. And by the way, Jesus wasn't a Christian, but that's another column.
John the Baptist left an indelible imprint on religion. It is said that when Emperor Constantine converted to Christianity when he saw a flaming cross in the sky, he had his entire cavalry jump in the river on their horses as a form of Baptism. Strange? You better believe it.
Constantine went on to create the Holy Roman Empire.
Most modern-day Baptists are unwavering in their belief that you must be dunked to be born again. My mother (bless her soul) was born into the Methodist Church and had me sprinkled, as she had been. Her mother-in-law, the Missionary Baptist, convinced her she couldn't get into heaven unless she was dunked.
The Methodist preacher at the time respectfully declined to do it, so my mama sought a Baptist preacher to dunk her in the Guyandotte River as part of a mass baptism.
It satisfied Grandma and must have made Mama feel at ease.
The tension this difference of opinion causes among Baptists and non-Baptists in Mountain Mama is real but mostly understated and never mentioned. But I suspect too many Baptists, of whom there are legion, look down their noses at the un-dunked as I am and will remain.
If you want to know what I think, the Almighty isn't going to lock heaven's door (if there is a heaven) because of the way they have interacted with water.
Meanwhile, I ask forgiveness from the Baptists for the following story:
A Methodist left this vale of tears and made his way toward heaven. He knocked on the door and St. Peter answered. Peter asked the man's religion and when he discovered the newcomer was a Methodist, he opened the gate.
"We got a long way to go to get to the Methodist room," Peter said.
They traveled down a long hallway past a Catholic room, an Episcopal room and on and on.
Peter paused. "Now be real quiet while we pass this next room," he said. "Those are Baptists and they think they are the only ones up here."
